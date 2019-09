What Happened In This Iconic Photo Of Angela Merkel & Donald Trump?

Trouble for Trump began before he arrived in Canada. He held an impromptu press conference prior to boarding Air Force One for Charlevoix, and stated that he believes Russia should be allowed back into the G-7 , reported CNN. “Why are we having a meeting without Russia in the meeting?” he asked. “Russia should be in the meeting...It may not be politically correct to say it, but we have a world to run.” At the summit, the New York Times reported that he doubled down on this idea: “It’s been done a long time. I would rather see Russia in the G-8 ...I would say that the G-8 is a more meaningful group than the G-7, absolutely,” Trump said.