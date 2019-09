Why Are #MeToo Personal Essays By Male Harassers A Thing?

The recent rise of first-person ‘redemption essays’ by abusive men has been a painful pill to swallow for many women — especially considering that at least 81% of women have experienced some form of sexual abuse in their lifetimes. While many writers and editors cling to the notion of free of speech as a way to shield themselves from backlash for problematic content, freedom of speech can protect no one from the consequences of their words. And though these essays attempt to inject nuance and sympathy for atrocious acts, the editors who allow these pieces to be published are facing consequences for their decisions.