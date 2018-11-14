I Have A $3 Million Company — But My Parents Want Me To Get Married & Leave It Behind

It’s hard to have a relationship when the boys my parents introduce me to want me to be accomplished and smart — but not more so than they are. The boys I’ve met are looking for a girl who has the things I offer, but who also wants to be a full-time stay-at-home mom. They really have a problem with the fact that I intend to work and am furthering my education beyond my Masters. (I’m a trained scientist and fashion designer, and I'm about to get a PhD.) They have this antiquated view that women should be educated but just stay at home.