I Tried 6 Online Investing Platforms, Here’s How I Did

There was another thing to consider, which is my personal relationship with money. When I have more money sitting in my bank account, I tend to spend more. I’m not sure why, but when my balance is over a threshold, it takes twice as long to save than when it is under it. I know this is a very nice problem to have, but it’s my problem. And I figured I might as well invest it instead of buying more Korean beauty products on Amazon (Do I really need a Leaders Face Mask every other day?). I have an emergency fund in a separate account, and I’m not in a hurry when it comes to my investments — I’m planning to use that money for retirement. So even if the market takes a big hit, I have 30 years for it to bounce back.