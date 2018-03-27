Representation matters. If you never see yourself in mainstream media, on the big screen, or even in the heroines of the latest YA novel, it's isolating. The women who started MuslimGirl wanted to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to see themselves in popular culture. This is why the created Muslim Women’s Day in 2017 — and the movement took off. On the second annual Muslim Women's Day, here are five women who work at MuslimGirl reflecting on why this day is so meaningful to them, and the impact they hope it has on the world.
News
Ex-Boyfriend Of Russian Instagram Influencer Ekaterina Karaglanov...
A Russian Instagram influencer who was found dead last week was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, who has confessed to the crime. Ekaterina Karaglanova’s bod