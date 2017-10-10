Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Muslim Women’s Day
Fashion
Noor Tagouri, Misidentified By Vogue, Speaks Out
by
Channing Hargrove
Muslim Women's Day
5 Muslim Women On Why Muslim Women's Day Matters
by
Amani Alkhat
Muslim Women's Day
4 Young Muslim Women On The Biggest Misconceptions People Have Of Them
by
Katy Harrington
Fashion
Why This Fashion Blogger's TV Appearance Is Going Viral
by
Natalie Gil
More from Muslim Women's Day
Travel
What It's Like To Travel Alone As A Muslim Woman
Venus Wong
Oct 10, 2017
Work & Money
What It's Like To Be A Muslim Woman At Work
TASNEEM AFRIDI
Sep 26, 2017
Fashion
American Eagle's Denim Hijab Sold Out In Just One Week
Aliza Abarbanel
Jul 20, 2017
Fashion
Halima Aden: "It's Powerful To Know You Can Dress Modestly & Be B...
Hijab-wearing model Halima Aden has gone from the Miss Minnesota USA pageant to NYFW's catwalks; expect to see even more of her in the near future.
by
Erin Cunningham
Beauty
This Muslim Modeling Agency Is Sending A Powerful Message About B...
The fashion and beauty industries aren't historically known for modesty — nor diversity, for that matter. But in the past few years, we've fina
by
Mi-Anne Chan
World News
What International Muslim Women’s Day Means To Me
I was born in what people call the “post 9/11 era.” As a Muslim, this meant that my faith, from the beginning of my life, was condemned to always be on
by
Zarina Iman
Beauty
Mainstream Beauty Brands Are Finally Serving Muslim Consumers
Refinery29 is proud to join MuslimGirl.com and numerous other publishers in creating and amplifying powerful, positive messages of solidarity with Muslim w
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Wellness
7 Things Muslim Women Are Tired Of Hearing
by
Sara Coughlin
News
The Powerful Reason Why We're Celebrating Muslim Women's Day Today
Refinery29 is proud to join MuslimGirl.com and numerous other publishers in creating and amplifying powerful, positive messages of solidarity with Muslim w
by
Neha Gandhi
Trends
What’s Stopping The Most Relevant Style Subculture From Goi...
I’ve spent many years helping dozens of friends shop to achieve a new look, dress for a new job, or find an outfit for a special occasion. And though the
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
3 Things People Assume About Me, Just Because I Dress Like This
I dress modestly. In practice, it means that I wear long sleeves and full-length pants and skirts, which doesn’t feel like that big a departure from
by
Zahra Aljabri
Sex
Muslim Adult Performer Nadia Ali On Reconciling Her Job With Her ...
It was the Donald Trump scene that told Nadia Ali it was time to quit porn. “After doing 20 scenes, I quit, because I realized that in some of the sc
by
Hayley MacMillen
Fashion
Take A Look At A Century Of The Hijab’s History
The fashion industry is (slowly) paying more attention to Muslim women, gradually upping the ante in terms of what's on the market for modest dressers
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Video
Linda Sarsour Gets Real On Being A Muslim Feminist
How many identities can you juggle at once? A native New Yorker, Linda Sarsour is a Muslim peace activist who refuses to be confined to foolish dichotomies
by
Jacki Huntington
Fashion
How Fashion Brands Are (Finally) Catering More To Muslim Consumers
You'd think that Muslim women somehow just started focusing on their sartorial choices, considering leading designers and international brands have on
by
Alya Mooro
Fashion
What Being A Young Muslim Woman Is Really Like
by
Erin Cunningham
Fashion
The First Climate-Adjusting Hijab Is Here
Recent advances in technology have allowed clothing to better adapt to the climate — and that goes for everything from the gear worn to fight fires t
by
Liza Darwin
Trends
4 Muslim Women Explore The Connection Between Spirituality & Style
The idea that what you choose to wear on the outside is intimately tied to what you believe on the inside is a big “no duh” for anyone who love
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
Yes, A Hijab CAN Be Stylish
by
Leeann Duggan
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted