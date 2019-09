How Fashion Brands Are (Finally) Catering More To Muslim Consumers

Muslim fashion is apparently one of the industry’s fastest growing sectors, estimated to be worth more than $177 billion by 2020 . With 29% of the global population projected to be Muslim by 2030, according to Al Jazeera , the importance of appealing to this demographic is clear.And the fashion aesthetic is about far more than just wearing (or not wearing) a hijab, but about facilitating a modest way of dressing, and that isn't always easy to access in Western stores. “Mainstream fashion tends to be more geared towards something that is a very sexualized version of what beauty is," Uniqlo’s modest clothing designer, Hana Tajima, told Dazed As a result of demand without much supply, a growing number of Muslim designers have been starting their own labels and portals, such as Modanisa , a Net-a-Porter type website for women who want to dress modestly. These endeavors are often quite successful.“There’s a growing Muslim middle class who love brands and love consumption," Shelina Janmohamed, cofounder of Ogilvy-Noor , the world’s first Islamic Branding agency, told Refinery29. "They’re looking for brands to reach out to them, and [the ones that don't] are going to be left behind by the ones that do.”So it appears they are trying. Uniqlo has been praised for collaborating with a Muslim designer, on its collection for a Muslim audience, and Dolce & Gabbana is the first global luxury brand to create a new product specifically for Muslim consumers. It has even promoted the items as part of its mainstream media presence (as it should!), with abayas featuring heavily on the brand's Instagram account alongside the usual mix of backstage shots and catwalk collections.Shelina explains that there's been a shift toward understanding, at last, that Muslim women want to see themselves reflected in brand communications, citing H&M’s use of veiled model Mariah Idrissi in one of its 2015 campaigns.But there's still room for improvement, particularly in terms of how Muslim fashion is marketed. “When the advertisement first came out everyone said, 'OMG, you’re the first Muslim model in hijab!’ And I was like, ‘Really?’" Idrissi told Refinery29. "It’s a bit shocking that it’s never happened until 2015.”