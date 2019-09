Dolce & Gabbana Now Makes Hijabs And Abayas

Last summer, Stefano Gabbana alluded to the collection in an interview with Arab newspaper, The National , as Dazed pointed out: "I’m really fascinated with the Middle East and we’ve just completed a prêt-à-porter collection of abayas and sheylas. Pieces have some lace, embroidery, and some prints — but not too much."Dolce & Gabbana’s forthcoming line catering to its Middle Eastern customers follows DKNY’s Ramadan line , which launched in July 2014 as a regionalized campaign and collection. H&M got tons of attention in September for featuring its first-ever hijab-wearing model , Mariah Idrissi, in a campaign video (granted, Idrissi was only featured in a very brief, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shot, alongside a diverse array of other models).The collection has drummed up plenty of excitement on social media: "Thank you, @dolcegabbana for seeing that there is beauty in our differences. #MuslimandProud #DolceandGabbana," wrote one Twitter user "This will make some people freak out! Enjoy!! The Dolce & Gabbana Abaya Collection Debut," another tweeted . Others were a bit more critical of the label's motives behind a modest collection aimed at Middle Eastern shoppers: "Catering to where the $$$$ is. Smart marketing!" one Instagram user commented on Gabbana' s shot of the new looks.We’ve reached out to Dolce & Gabbana’s reps for the collection’s price points, as well as details on which store locations or regions will carry the pieces, and will update when we hear back.Other luxury labels are bound to follow suit with their own spates of high-end hijabs and abayas soon enough, though it remains to be seen how designer takes on modest fashion will jive with the Muslim customers they're vying for. “It's going to be really interesting to watch the way consumerism and the fashion world interact with Islam, and how that relationship will unfold,” Al-Khatahtbeh said.