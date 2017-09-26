What It's Like To Be A Muslim Woman At Work

I had heard plenty of stories of Muslim women being mishandled by customers. A friend of mine told me about a hijabi working in a hospital setting who was verbally attacked by one of her patients for being Muslim. I was relieved that all my interactions took place over the phone, and so most people did not know I was a Muslim woman. As bad as that may sound, I’m not ashamed or scared of people knowing I am Muslim. But when it comes to work, I just want to be treated just like everyone else. I want to be able to focus on my job and doing my best work without worrying about being harassed or targeted because of my faith.