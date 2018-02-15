So last week I did a live interview on TV, where I was asked to speak about my work and book, but when I gave answers the hosts didn't like, their questions (& comments) started getting hostile, literally telling me I "don't sound American" -- which is an incredibly loaded statement to say to a visibly Muslim woman on live TV, pushing every stereotype of "other", "foreign", and "incompatible with America" that Muslims are so systematically characterized as. I was born in this country yet they demand I am suspicious of my Iranian-ness but unquestionably patriotic of America. The double standards are wild. Anyway, link in my stories/profile to watch the interview and my discussion about it! ✌?
Breh. What just happened?— KYLE A.B. (@kyalbr) February 14, 2018
A fashion blogger presumably being interviewed about such, is suddenly asked about nuclear Iran, gives a thoughtful critique, is told she doesn't sound like an American, gives thoughtful response, and then we're back to fashion.
pic.twitter.com/CHFrsBAFd6
She’s a fashion blogger. But because she’s Iranian and Muslim, her interviewers asked her to talk about foreign policy and nuclear weapons. ? pic.twitter.com/onciEftW5v— Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) February 15, 2018
If a white fashion blogger went on television they would not ask her about nuclear weapons.. Why does a girl in a hijab have to be ready 24/7 to defend herself and her religion?? https://t.co/5TfQtdjYen— helen (@helenjocey) February 15, 2018