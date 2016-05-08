Linda Sarsour Gets Real On Being A Muslim Feminist

How many identities can you juggle at once?
A native New Yorker, Linda Sarsour is a Palestinian Muslim American civil rights and racial justice activist and feminist. Calling herself “every Islamophobe’s worst nightmare,” Sarsour shatters stereotypes of Muslim women.
As the executive director of the Arab American Association of New York, Sarsour serves as an unapologetic advocate for her religious and ethnic heritage. She routinely appears in the media as an expert on domestic policies affecting Arab and Muslim Americans.
In the video above, she explains why feminism and Islam are not mutually exclusive.
