Jacki Huntington
Wellness
Is Access To Menstrual Hygiene A Social Justice Issue?
Jacki Huntington
Jul 16, 2018
Features
A Scholarship Was Supposed To Change Her Life—Here's Why It Got Derailed
Torey Van Oot
Apr 2, 2018
News
Why This County You've Never Heard Of Is In The Center Of The Environmental...
Jacki Huntington
Feb 27, 2018
Health
I Was Addicted To Opioids — Here's What I Want You To Know
Each day, about 115 Americans die of an opioid overdose, but we are just beginning to understand and confront the opioid crisis – the deadliest drug
by
Cortney Lovell
Health
The Football-Playing Homecoming Queen Breaking The News Cycle
Julia Knapp’s rise to starting kicker on a top-ranked high school football team doesn’t start with a made-for-TV-movie tale of blood, sweat, sexism
by
Torey Van Oot
Politics
I Took A Ladies Handgun Fundamentals Course — Here's Why
I’m nervous. In fewer than three hours, I will be firing a handgun. This is my first time putting my hands on actual bullets, my first time loading a
by
Jacki Huntington
Wellness
How One Podcast Captured The Complicated Dynamics Of Saying “No” ...
There has been a lot of talk about sexual assault since Harvey Weinstein’s 30-year history of harassment and abuse burst into public view earlier this
by
Jacki Huntington
Music
This Breakout Music Festival Is Everything Coachella Is Meant To Be
The summer is flying by, our political consciousness is ablaze, and we have reached peak music festival. Okay, correction: we reached peak music
by
Jacki Huntington
Mind
The Truth About The Myers-Briggs Personality Test We're Not ...
Personalities are complex: No one could argue with that. So why do we so readily reduce ourselves to labels, touting our introversion or
by
Jacki Huntington
Wellness
Meet The Sisters Of The Valley: California’s Cannabis-Growing, Me...
The Sisters of the Valley farm is a one-acre plot wedged in California’s sprawling, agriculture-rich Central Valley, about 10 miles outside of the city
by
Jacki Huntington
Video
How A Prosthetic Forearm Can Be Built In Just 72 Hours
It’s the height of summer in Reston, VA, and mosquitos and gnats meander through the fragrant humidity outside Nova Labs. The 90 degree heat isn’t a
by
Jacki Huntington
Video
Linda Sarsour Gets Real On Being A Muslim Feminist
How many identities can you juggle at once? A native New Yorker, Linda Sarsour is a Palestinian Muslim American civil rights and racial justice
by
Jacki Huntington
Beauty
Sofiya Cheyenne Perez Gets Real About Dwarfism
As a 4-foot-1-inch woman living in New York City, Sofiya Cheyenne Perez receives a lot of stares. She’s more than willing to educate strangers
by
Jacki Huntington
Beauty
This Actress Was Born Without Legs
Disability often comes with connotations of tragedy and loss, but how do you miss something you never had? Due to a congenital birth defect, Katy
by
Jacki Huntington
Beauty
What It's Like To Be Born With Albinism
Diandra Forrest did not want to be a token albino model — she just wanted to model. Forrest grew up in the Bronx, NY, as one of two albino
by
Jacki Huntington
Beauty
This Quadriplegic Woman Paints With Her Mouth
When a stray gunshot left Mariam Paré paraplegic at age 20, she was afraid to miss out on the thing she loved most — painting. Through extensive
by
Jacki Huntington
Beauty
Why Every Female Runner Is A Feminist
Sweat is magic for Robin Arzon, who left behind her career as a corporate litigator to live a life fueled by fitness. An ultramarathoner, Arzon is
by
Jacki Huntington
Beauty
One Woman Gets Real About Her Nose
Iran has the highest rate of nose jobs in the world. For single, young Iranian women, it doesn't matter what style results from a surgical
by
Jacki Huntington
Beauty
One Woman Gets Real About Scoliosis
Adolescence is a time of immense physical and emotional transformation. For filmmaker Ligaiya Romero, scoliosis was a shaping force — both
by
Jacki Huntington
Beauty
Let's Get Real About Body Hair
It's on your arms, your legs, and in between your legs. Body hair! We all have it. So why is its visibility so shocking? In the above video,
by
Jacki Huntington
Beauty
Women Get Real About Butts
Here at Refinery29, we celebrate women's bodies and praise their myriad of shapes and sizes. And no, Photoshop is not invited to the party. After our 2014
by
Jacki Huntington
Skin Care
How I Learned To Stop Picking And Love My Skin
Skin-picking used to be a huge compulsion that ruled my life. As a teenager, I would obsessively scour every inch of my face with a hand mirror, ready to
by
Jacki Huntington
Work & Money
Why You Don't Need To Have A "Normal" Career
These days, it's a common trope: the creative freelancer with an epic job description and the skill set to match. The thing is, consciously getting there
by
Jacki Huntington
Home
What It Feels Like To Purge Your Most Beloved Sentimental Objects
After Marie Kondo's best-selling book wafted into our lives last year, like a sweetly perfumed Mary Poppins gust of orderliness, you would think we would
by
Jacki Huntington
New Year Do You
How This Man Gave Up The Female Gender
Throughout childhood and adolescence, Alexander Rorabaugh saw the International Church of Christ as the center of his life. “Everything I did and
by
Jacki Huntington
Body
The Haircut That Changed This Trichotillomania Sufferer's Life
Since childhood, editorial and portrait photographer Jillian Clark has suffered from trichotillomania, the irresistible desire to pull out one's
by
Hayley MacMillen
Youtube
The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly Of Celeb Perfumes
Another day, another celebrity-endorsed perfume. At least, that’s what it feels like, right? Now that everybody from Jennifer Aniston to Nicole
by
Phillip Picardi
Living
What's Really In Eggnog Anyway?
You love eggnog. I love eggnog. We all love eggnog. A holiday party just can't live up to its full potential if it doesn't have a boozy rendition of the
by
Chloe Daley
