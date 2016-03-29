One Woman Gets Real About Her Nose

Iran has the highest rate of nose jobs in the world. For single, young Iranian women, it doesn't matter what style results from a surgical transformation — a nose job is a status symbol and perceived as essential to secure a husband.
Iranian born photographer Sunny Shokrae rejects this notion, although embracing her natural looks wasn't always easy. As a child, she moved to California, where she found it difficult to fit in and feel welcome amidst a crowd of blonde, white girls. Family members encouraged her to have rhinoplasty, but Shokrae resisted, knowing she would miss her nose if she gave it up.
In the above video, Shokrae opens up about her relationship with her nose.
