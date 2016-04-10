This Quadriplegic Woman Paints With Her Mouth

When a stray gunshot left Mariam Paré paraplegic at age 20, she was afraid to miss out on the thing she loved most — painting.
Through extensive occupational therapy, Paré learned how to use a pencil and paintbrush with her mouth. For the past 19 years, she has painted portraits, series, and commercial work as a painter. Her creative process is full of trial, error, and joyous discoveries — similar to an abled artist.
Paré is a member of the Mouth and Foot Painting Artists, a member-owned association that reproduces its artists work for profit.
In the above video, Paré shares her journey from gun violence victim to an empowered painter.
Advertisement