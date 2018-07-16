Is Access To Menstrual Hygiene A Social Justice Issue?

"More than likely they just do not have access to running water, period. So how the hell are they going to use a menstrual cup when they can't even brush their teeth as often as they would like to? The way the menstrual cup is inserted, your hands have to be clean. So [if I give someone a menstrual cup], I’m putting this person at more of a risk of infections. It's totally different than a cotton-based tampon. And for someone who has any type of mental illness and is not stable, of course they could forget that they have a menstrual cup in their vagina. So that's a really huge risk. I've heard from shelter representatives, like, that has definitely happened, and it happens all the time. Just like how we hear stories about people who are not homeless and who do not have a mental illness who leave tampons in longer than they should. #HappyPeriod still donates menstrual cups to individuals who ask for them. It does happen, but it's rare. I don't like a menstrual cup either, me personally. So I'm definitely not going to tell someone, 'Oh, you should try this, it's better for the environment.'"