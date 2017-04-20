“The spirituality is for us, and the servitude and activism are for the people,” she says. “The servitude is our medicine making, and our activism is to change the laws to make them more equitable for everyone.” Sister Kate may sound more like a religious figure than a businesswoman, but make no mistake: Business is booming. Sisters of the Valley did $60,000 in sales in 2015, their first year; now they sell that much each month online. Their products ship across the world. If this were any other farm, Sisters of the Valley would be a resounding success story. But given the high costs of securing an enterprise that is still technically illegal, Sisters of The Valley is not yet profitable. And given the Trump Administration’s promise of a federal crackdown on the drug, full legalization isn’t too soon coming.