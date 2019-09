In December of 2015, for example, Merced City Council’s Planning Commission attempted to pass a total ban on cannabis sale, delivery, and cultivation entirely within its city limits . In the end, it failed amidst public outcry, in part led by Sister Kate. Then, not six months later, City Council pivoted and agreed to pave the way for a max of four medical marijuana dispensaries — yet there is still ongoing quibbling about who is allowed to grow marijuana and how many plants they are allowed, outside of the six plants allowed by state law for individual patients with a medical license. In February of this year, the city hired a consulting firm that will help the city pick the individual businesses that deserve licenses. Sisters of the Valley isn't even going to apply, Sister Kate says. Instead, she is working on getting her business fully legal through what's called a "conditional use permit." Her lawyers say it should come through this summer.