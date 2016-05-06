It's not every day you see a woman in a nun's habit lighting up.
But for the Sisters of the Valley, two women living in California's Central Valley, cultivating (and sometimes smoking) pot is perfectly normal.
The "sisters," who aren't affiliated with the Catholic Church or any existing orders of nuns, grow medical marijuana on their land in Merced, CA. The state is one of more than 20 that have legalized weed for medicinal use.
The forms of marijuana Sister Kate and Sister Darcy grow contain large amounts of cannabidiols (CBD), and the duo claims that their products are virtually free of THC, which gives the feeling of being high. The sisters use the plants to create salves and lotions.
Some Catholic nuns aren't pleased with the Sisters of the Valley. Sister Theresa Aletheia Noble, a nun and member of the Daughters of St. Paul, wrote about wanting the "sisters" to "give up their schtick" on Aleteia, a Catholic news website.
Los Angeles-based photographers Shaughn Crawford and John DuBois visited Sister Kate and Sister Darcy, who are not related, to see what the marijuana salve-making process was really like, after seeing a story about them on the news. All of the photos were shot in one day at the sisters' home.
Ahead, Crawford and DuBois' behind-the-scenes portraits of Sister Kate and Sister Darcy at work creating their pot-infused products.
