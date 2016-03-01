My mom kind of avoided addressing what I was doing to myself while gently reminding me to go on and live my life, regardless of my appearance. When she caught me in my room with a hand mirror and tweezers, she would back away and close the door as if she'd caught me masturbating, calling it, "doing my face." One time, my dad found me watching TV with a splotched face full of green clay mask and Gold Bond medicated moisturizer. He called me a monster and asked me why I saved my "good face" for other people. I'm sure I cried. I cried a lot then.



I continued to go through phases of crash skin-care routines throughout college. Honey. Hydrogen peroxide. Hair conditioner as cleanser. Weird masks I concocted out of, like, apples and oatmeal. I’ve never been addicted to drugs, but I can imagine my obsession was similar; one week was amazing, the next week I was hideous. At best, it was an odd habit. At worst, it was a manifestation of a legitimate neurosis.



I can't overstate how consuming and stressful this was. My face was on my mind all the time. I knew every part of it like a queen knows her kingdom, all disjointed and separated into sectors. The dry, crusty chin. The wide expanse of greasy forehead. The wild card cystic-acne jawline. The miscreant temples.



When I look at pictures of myself in my teens and early 20s, I think I look all right — good, even. These pictures are all suspiciously perfect, because back then I highly curated my photographic presence. I would never have posted a picture of myself without a lot of makeup on. I got into graphic design as a teenager, and I learned how to use Photoshop, in part so I could retouch my undereye circles, smile lines, and acne. I didn’t fit in at my rural North Carolina high school, so I wanted to appear perfect in the places I did fit in: social media networks.

