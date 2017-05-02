If you’re old enough to remember LiveJournal, you might remember that the social media journaling platform housed the phenomenon of “rating communities.” As a teenager, I was way into them. What were they about? Get this: To get into these communities, you had to apply by filling out a survey that included your favourite bands (I liked Fugazi before you did); your favourite songs (What do you mean you’ve never heard “Deceptacon” by Le Tigre?); and, of course, plenty of pictures of yourself — highly contrasted and cropped to perfection. This narcissistic bullshit anticipated the Instagram filtered selfie. If you were cool, you got into these LJ communities. If you weren’t, you got ridiculed in the comments section of your submission post. Once you were in, all you did was continue to push this process along. All in all, it was a supremely boring and malevolent enterprise that bred a false sense of superiority in mean teenage girls with low self-esteem and lots of eyeliner. I loved it.