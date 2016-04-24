Story from Beauty

This Actress Was Born Without Legs

Jacki Huntington

Disability often comes with connotations of tragedy and loss, but how do you miss something you never had?

Due to a congenital birth defect, Katy Sullivan was born without legs — and she's rocked prosthetics since her wee years. Formerly a Paralympic athlete, the bold actress and producer has appeared on TV, film, and in theatrical performances.

With her creative partner Becca Flinn, Sullivan performs sketch comedy and is currently developing a TV series called Legs that normalizes disability, and treats it without sensation.

In the above video, Sullivan shares her story of navigating the world on two badass prosthetic legs.

Advertisement

More from Beauty