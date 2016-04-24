This Actress Was Born Without Legs

Disability often comes with connotations of tragedy and loss, but how do you miss something you never had?
Due to a congenital birth defect, Katy Sullivan was born without legs — and she's rocked prosthetics since her wee years. Formerly a Paralympic athlete, the bold actress and producer has appeared on TV, film, and in theatrical performances.
With her creative partner Becca Flinn, Sullivan performs sketch comedy and is currently developing a TV series called Legs that normalizes disability, and treats it without sensation.
In the above video, Sullivan shares her story of navigating the world on two badass prosthetic legs.
