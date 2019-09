In an interview with Refinery29 earlier this year, the 19-year-old spoke about the need for better representation in fashion. "To be honest, I never really thought I had a place in the world of fashion," Aden said. "I didn't grow up seeing women dressed like or who looked like me in magazines or on television or [on] advertising billboards." Now, her presence in campaigns and on runways is helping change the fashion world that once alienated her.