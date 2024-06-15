The next few years after that Eid were lonelier than ever. Things with my family were fractured after I eventually told them about Jack. I would ignore the next couple of Eids altogether — they were a painful reminder of how good things with my family used to be, and how bad they were now. Yet I yearned to reconnect with both my family and my culture. I didn’t want to lose that side of me but I had no way back. I wasn’t friends with many South Asians, let alone South Asian Muslims, and I didn’t know where to find them. Besides, what would I say? “Hi, I’m Humeara and I’m really struggling with my identity right now but I can’t go to my family for help. Can I spend time with yours? Can we do our mendhi together? Can I hug your mum? Can I spend Eid with your Indian family? Please?”