Eid Celebrations Make Me Feel Lonely In My Mixed-Race Relationship

Most of the time, I feel pretty confident and happy with my life choices and my mixed-race relationship but Eid highlights the harder nuances of this. Now, I feel more comfortable and at ease on Christmas Day (Jack’s family has always treated me as one of their own and I was welcomed immediately into the fold with gusto), and I feel guilty for it. I feel guilty that I’m not as Indian and Muslim as I once was — but at the same time I don’t really want to be, I think. I want to be accepted as I am. I wish I could go back in time and somehow get my family to accept me as I was at 19 so that I wouldn’t have to experience such heartbreak. Realistically, of course, even if I could go back in time, nothing would be different. I love Jack, even if our relationship will always be tinged with a hint of sadness and mourning.