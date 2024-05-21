Ever stand in front of your jam-packed wardrobe, staring at more than enough clothing options, and think: I have nothing to wear? Same. But perhaps the issue isn’t that you’re out of viable outfit choices. You just need a fresh dose of inspiration — say: festival outfit ideas — to help you see your wardrobe in a new way. That’s where Outfit Dump comes in. We supply you with enough ideas to fuel your style until the next drop comes along.
Festival season is upon us, from countless city day fezzies, to big-hitters like Primavera Sound and Glastonbury. Ahead of a summer of outdoor music, we've found months worth of outfit inspo at this year's Coachella, thanks to celebs, influencers, and music lovers alike.
From breezy dresses and trainers to wearable takes on the season's biggest trends (think Western-inspired fringe and cowboy hats), there's lots to love in the world of warm-weather style right now. So we've rounded up some top festival looks from the Coachella Valley and beyond to inspire your approach to summer dressing this season.