Free People Has Your Festival Wardrobe Sorted. Here’s How We’re Styling Our Faves

Esther Newman
No brand does festival fashion like Free People. Since it was founded in 1984, it's had the vintage-inspired, boho glam corner of the market covered. Think airy maxi dresses for wafting around the house in, fringed jackets that would make Jimi Hendrix proud and Joan Jett-esque bell bottom flares – all with more tie-dye, sequins, crochet and beads than you can shake your pint of lukewarm cider at.
It’s the perfect vibe for Wilderness, a glam boutique festival nestled in the Oxfordshire countryside. For newbies, it’s the kind of place where you can stay in a luxe bell tent, go lake swimming and woodland foraging, as well as seeing headliners like Rudimental and Jamie XX.
So with festival season already in full swing and Wilderness 2021 just around the corner (5th to 8th August), what better time to rifle through Free People’s 2021 festival edit and style some looks for any weather and every occasion that might crop up over the weekend, from putting up the tent to a sudden downpour. You may find yourself stomping through a sodden field in Oxfordshire but these outfits will put you in a sunny, boho glam state of mind.
Festival outfits for putting up the tent

Trust me, you’ll want a distinct outfit for carrying all your stuff from the car park to the campsite and pitching your tent. Once you’ve dragged all the bits and bobs that make your festival set-up and wrestled with the guy lines, you’ll be one big pool of sweat – even if the sun isn’t shining. This outfit should be practical (comfortable, easy, with no complicated ties or waistlines that dig in) but that’s not to say you can’t also look great. We love the combination of shorts, bralette and a button-down – simply throw off the shirt when the argument about tent poles gets too heated. Alternatively, these lightweight, cotton overalls are a comfy all-in-one outfit that you can easily move around in.
shop 9 products
Riverside Tool & Dye
Tie-dye Mini Sweat Shorts
£88.00
Free People
FP Beach | Free People
Slightly Salty Halter
£32.00
Free People
Free People
Bonny Button Up Top
£98.00
Free People
VEJA
V-10 B-mesh Sneakers
£134.00
Free People
Endless Summer | Free People
Gia Overalls
£78.00
Free People
Converse
Chuck 70 Tri-tone Hi-top Sneakers
£80.00
Free People
Free People
Horizon Knotted Scrunchie
£10.00
Free People
Free People
Boulevard Tank
£48.00
Free People
We The Free | Free People
Printed Loving Good Vibrations Shorts
£70.00
Free People
Festival outfits for sun

British festivals aren’t known for their sunshine but when it is sunny, boy does it get hot. If it looks like the temperature will be high, we want to be wearing as little as possible; think camisole tops and shorts, strappy mini dresses and light layers that you can easily stuff in your bag. Sandals are always up for debate at festivals but at Wilderness – where you’re more likely to see a macrame workshop than a mosh pit – we reckon your toes will be fine. We’re tying all our warm weather outfits together with a bright, sunny palette of yellows, oranges, tans and browns, offset with rich textures like crochet. 
Advertisement
shop 11 products
Free People
Mellow Metal Square Sunglasses
£18.00
Free People
Free People
Parker Long Shorts
£118.00
Free People
Free People
Raya Bandana Top
£44.00
Free People
FP Collection | Free People
Catch Me Crochet Hobo
£88.00
Free People
Jeffrey Campbell | Free People
Marina Footbed Sandals, Bone
£148.00
Free People
Free People
Sunny Sarong Mini Skirt
£88.00
Free People
Endless Summer | Free People
Corazon Crop Top
£24.00
Free People
Free People
Polly Slim Oval Sunglasses
£18.00
Free People
Teva | Free People
Original Universal Printed Sandals
£44.00
Free People
Free People
Picnic Plaid Tie Front Shirt
£68.00
Free People
Free People
Jamie Strappy Printed Mini Dress
£88.00
Free People
Festival outfits for rain

Wearing jeans for a rainy day at a festival is a no-go. Bare legs will always dry faster so we’ve opted for shorts and mini skirts. Layer up with jumpers and, of course, a rain jacket. Finish off with sturdy rain boots that will keep your feet dry and warm, and accessories that won’t get sodden – like this Rains waterproof backpack or a leather bum bag. Worried about cold legs? Remember that you’ll probably be in and out of crowds, dancing and marching between stages all day. For the evening, simply roll up a pair of lightweight leggings in your bag.
shop 12 products
Hunter | Free People
Hunter Short Wellies
£140.00
Free People
Free People
Kitty Tee
£48.00
Free People
Free People
Begonia Convertible Skirt
£98.00
Free People
FP Movement | Free People
In The Slick Of Time Packable Poncho
£118.00
Free People
Free People
Easy V Pullover
£88.00
Free People
FP Collection | Free People
Archer Chain Belt Bag
£68.00
Free People
Free People
Marne Top
£58.00
Free People
FP One | Free People
Adella Bralette, Black
£32.00
Free People
Wrangler
Festival Shorts, Night Fever
£64.00
Free People
FP Movement | Free People
Way Home Packable Jacket
£88.00
Free People
Free People
Camden Lace-up Rain Boots
£74.00
Free People
Rains
Buckle Rolltop Backpack
£134.00
Free People
Festival outfits for wind

So it’s not raining but it’s not quite sunny; it’s cloudy and there’s a strong wind blowing. You need outfits designed for warmth here, which means covered legs and plenty of layers that you can pull on or tie around your waist. We love cool, printed trousers that elevate a simple band tee and sweatshirt. Comfort is key so choose sturdy boots or a pair of sneakers you don’t mind getting a little beaten up. When the wind's blowing, hands-free bags are a lifesaver – try this cool harness bag, which is a statement piece in itself.
shop 10 products
We The Free | Free People
Wild Flower Jean, Washed Out
£88.00
Free People
Free People
Neil Sweatshirt, Rhythm Wash
£89.95£148.00
Free People
Free People
Fleetwood Mac Dancing Tee
£68.00
Free People
Free People
Sentry Old Skool Sneakers
£80.00
Free People
FP Collection | Free People
Jackson Harness Bag
£128.00
Free People
Free People
Rita Flare Pants, Animal
£70.00
Free People
Free People
Ferry Tank, Black
£58.00
Free People
Free People
After Hours Fringe Denim Jacket, Washed Black
£118.00
Free People
Dr Martens
2976 Zip Boots
£140.00
Free People
Free People
Belgrade Vegan Backpack
£68.00
Free People
Festival outfits for the 2021 Wilderness theme: maximalism

Wilderness has a different theme each year, designed to inspire attendees to dress up in costumes that relate. This year’s theme is maximalism – the perfect opportunity to go all out with vibrant colours, clashing patterns, unique details and interesting materials. It’s all about having fun with your outfit, whether that means swapping your baby blues for zany, printed jeans, layering up with a dramatic kimono jacket or slipping into brightly coloured cowboy boots instead of your trusty Docs.
Advertisement
shop 8 products
Free People
Printed Penny Pull-on Flare Jeans, Bright ...
£88.00
Free People
Free People
Cross Your Heart Western Boots, Red
£328.00
Free People
Free People
Blume Vest Crochet Set
£248.00
Free People
Free People
Madam Butterfly Maxi Dress
£428.00
Free People
Free People
Frankie Fringe Belt
£208.00
Free People
Anna Sui
Scalloped Frame Sunglasses
£128.00
Free People
Free People
Waikiki Belly Chain
£40.00
Free People
Free People
Spellbound Tie Dye Kimono
£58.00
Free People
Festival outfits for late night dance parties

You’ve got your heart set on a late night dance party and you want to dress up specially for it. After the 18 months we’ve had, who can blame you? We love a funky trousers and crop top combination for its statement factor, comfort and warmth for the long trek back to the tent. Alternatively, a simple mini dress can be finished off with an oversized jacket and chunky boots for a cool, Kate Moss at Glasto-inspired look.
shop 7 products
Endless Summer | Free People
Back To Back Convertible Set
£78.00
Free People
Free People
Get Out There Tube, Magenta
£32.00
Free People
Hosbjerg
Unique Pants, Red
£140.00
Free People
Free People
Day To Night Convertible Slip, Jacaranda F...
£58.00
Free People
Hosbjerg
Vilma Liquid Pants
£168.00
Free People
Free People
Essential Bandeau Brami, Bright Pink
£18.00
Free People
Free People
Made For You Bodycon, Black
£68.00
Free People
Festival outfits for sleep and on the campsite

For sleep and on the campsite you want comfort and warmth; sleepwear that you can layer up for the cold nights and strip off for hot mornings in the tent. Sliders are key for trips to the loo and you'll want a hat, scarf and leg warmers for evening chats around your imaginary campfire.
shop 11 products
Endless Summer | Free People
Serious Chiller Shorts, Silver Feather
£40.00
Free People
Endless Summer | Free People
Serious Chiller Waffle Button Down, Silver...
£58.00
Free People
Casa Clara
Tommy Slide Sandals, Cocoa
£54.00
Free People
Free People
Sleepin's Cheatin Tee, Citron
£40.00
Free People
Free People
Recycled Fleece Sweatpants, Blue Storm
£68.00
Free People
Free People
Terry Pullover, Blue Mirage
£70.00
Free People
Birkenstock | Free People
Madrid Big Buckle Torty Birkenstock
£128.00
Free People
Free People
Monrow Organic Tie-dye Socks
£24.00
Free People
Free People
Stormi Washed Cable Beanie, Black
£24.00
Free People
Free People
Delaney Ribbed Leg Warmer, Ivory
£40.00
Free People
Free People
Cloud Rib Blanket Scarf
£40.00
Free People
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

