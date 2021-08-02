Free People Has Your Festival Wardrobe Sorted. Here’s How We’re Styling Our Faves

Trust me, you’ll want a distinct outfit for carrying all your stuff from the car park to the campsite and pitching your tent. Once you’ve dragged all the bits and bobs that make your festival set-up and wrestled with the guy lines, you’ll be one big pool of sweat – even if the sun isn’t shining. This outfit should be practical (comfortable, easy, with no complicated ties or waistlines that dig in) but that’s not to say you can’t also look great. We love the combination of shorts, bralette and a button-down – simply throw off the shirt when the argument about tent poles gets too heated. Alternatively, these lightweight, cotton overalls are a comfy all-in-one outfit that you can easily move around in.