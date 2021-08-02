Free People Has Your Festival Wardrobe Sorted. Here’s How We’re Styling Our Faves

No brand does festival fashion like Free People. Since it was founded in 1984, it's had the vintage-inspired, boho glam corner of the market covered. Think airy maxi dresses for wafting around the house in, fringed jackets that would make Jimi Hendrix proud and Joan Jett-esque bell bottom flares – all with more tie-dye, sequins, crochet and beads than you can shake your pint of lukewarm cider at.
It’s the perfect vibe for Wilderness, a glam boutique festival nestled in the Oxfordshire countryside. For newbies, it’s the kind of place where you can stay in a luxe bell tent, go lake swimming and woodland foraging, as well as seeing headliners like Rudimental and Jamie XX.
Advertisement
So with festival season already in full swing and Wilderness 2021 just around the corner (5th to 8th August), what better time to rifle through Free People’s 2021 festival edit and style some looks for any weather and every occasion that might crop up over the weekend, from putting up the tent to a sudden downpour. You may find yourself stomping through a sodden field in Oxfordshire but these outfits will put you in a sunny, boho glam state of mind.
Festival outfits for putting up the tent
Trust me, you’ll want a distinct outfit for carrying all your stuff from the car park to the campsite and pitching your tent. Once you’ve dragged all the bits and bobs that make your festival set-up and wrestled with the guy lines, you’ll be one big pool of sweat – even if the sun isn’t shining. This outfit should be practical (comfortable, easy, with no complicated ties or waistlines that dig in) but that’s not to say you can’t also look great. We love the combination of shorts, bralette and a button-down – simply throw off the shirt when the argument about tent poles gets too heated. Alternatively, these lightweight, cotton overalls are a comfy all-in-one outfit that you can easily move around in.
shop 9 products
Festival outfits for sun
British festivals aren’t known for their sunshine but when it is sunny, boy does it get hot. If it looks like the temperature will be high, we want to be wearing as little as possible; think camisole tops and shorts, strappy mini dresses and light layers that you can easily stuff in your bag. Sandals are always up for debate at festivals but at Wilderness – where you’re more likely to see a macrame workshop than a mosh pit – we reckon your toes will be fine. We’re tying all our warm weather outfits together with a bright, sunny palette of yellows, oranges, tans and browns, offset with rich textures like crochet.
Advertisement
shop 11 products
Festival outfits for rain
Wearing jeans for a rainy day at a festival is a no-go. Bare legs will always dry faster so we’ve opted for shorts and mini skirts. Layer up with jumpers and, of course, a rain jacket. Finish off with sturdy rain boots that will keep your feet dry and warm, and accessories that won’t get sodden – like this Rains waterproof backpack or a leather bum bag. Worried about cold legs? Remember that you’ll probably be in and out of crowds, dancing and marching between stages all day. For the evening, simply roll up a pair of lightweight leggings in your bag.
shop 12 products
Festival outfits for wind
So it’s not raining but it’s not quite sunny; it’s cloudy and there’s a strong wind blowing. You need outfits designed for warmth here, which means covered legs and plenty of layers that you can pull on or tie around your waist. We love cool, printed trousers that elevate a simple band tee and sweatshirt. Comfort is key so choose sturdy boots or a pair of sneakers you don’t mind getting a little beaten up. When the wind's blowing, hands-free bags are a lifesaver – try this cool harness bag, which is a statement piece in itself.
shop 10 products
Festival outfits for the 2021 Wilderness theme: maximalism
Wilderness has a different theme each year, designed to inspire attendees to dress up in costumes that relate. This year’s theme is maximalism – the perfect opportunity to go all out with vibrant colours, clashing patterns, unique details and interesting materials. It’s all about having fun with your outfit, whether that means swapping your baby blues for zany, printed jeans, layering up with a dramatic kimono jacket or slipping into brightly coloured cowboy boots instead of your trusty Docs.
Advertisement
shop 8 products
Festival outfits for late night dance parties
You’ve got your heart set on a late night dance party and you want to dress up specially for it. After the 18 months we’ve had, who can blame you? We love a funky trousers and crop top combination for its statement factor, comfort and warmth for the long trek back to the tent. Alternatively, a simple mini dress can be finished off with an oversized jacket and chunky boots for a cool, Kate Moss at Glasto-inspired look.
shop 7 products
Festival outfits for sleep and on the campsite
For sleep and on the campsite you want comfort and warmth; sleepwear that you can layer up for the cold nights and strip off for hot mornings in the tent. Sliders are key for trips to the loo and you'll want a hat, scarf and leg warmers for evening chats around your imaginary campfire.
shop 11 products
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.