Free People Has Your Festival Wardrobe Sorted. Here’s How We’re Styling Our Faves

Trust me, you’ll want a distinct outfit for carrying all your stuff from the parking lot to the campsite and pitching your tent. Once you’ve dragged all the bits and bobs that make your festival set-up and wrestled with the guy lines, you’ll be one big pool of sweat — even if the sun isn’t shining. This outfit should be practical (comfortable, easy, with no complicated ties or waistlines that dig in) because it’s likely that you’ve traveled in it too, but that’s not to say you can’t also look great. Take it from me: each time I’ve camped at a festival (which is a lot, I love festivals), I’ve found myself too tired to change after setting up the tent, and so this is usually also my day one outfit. And remember, if you can double up with stylish separates now, it means there’s less to pack and carry on your back.