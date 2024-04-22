Free People Has Your Festival Wardrobe Sorted. Here’s How We’re Styling Our Faves

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
No brand does festival fashion like Free People. Since it was founded in 1984, it's had the vintage-inspired, boho glam corner of the market covered. Think airy maxi dresses for wafting around the house in, fringed jackets that would make Jimi Hendrix proud and Joan Jett-esque bell bottom flares — all with more tie-dye, sequins, crochet, and beads than you can shake your pint of lukewarm beer at.
So with festival season already in full swing, what better time to rifle through Free People’s 2024 festival edit and style some looks for any weather and every occasion you'll face, from putting up the tent to a sudden downpour. You may find yourself stomping through a sodden field but these outfits will put you in a sunny, boho-glam state of mind.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Best Free People festival outfits for putting up the tent
Trust me, you’ll want a distinct outfit for carrying all your stuff from the parking lot to the campsite and pitching your tent. Once you’ve dragged all the bits and bobs that make your festival set-up and wrestled with the guy lines, you’ll be one big pool of sweat — even if the sun isn’t shining. This outfit should be practical (comfortable, easy, with no complicated ties or waistlines that dig in) because it’s likely that you’ve traveled in it too, but that’s not to say you can’t also look great. Take it from me: each time I’ve camped at a festival (which is a lot, I love festivals), I’ve found myself too tired to change after setting up the tent, and so this is usually also my day one outfit. And remember, if you can double up with stylish separates now, it means there’s less to pack and carry on your back.
I love the combination of shorts, a tank top and a button-down — simply throw off the shirt when the argument about tent poles gets too heated. Alternatively, these lightweight, cotton overalls are a comfy all-in-one outfit that you can easily move around in. Another tried and tested outfit combination is a pair of leggings and an oversized graphic tee (which will double up as your sleep t-shirt). Be sure to wrap a coverup around your waist; this will keep you warm on your journey there and once the sun sets on the first night.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Best Free People festival outfits for sun & hot weather
If it looks like the temperature will be high where you’re heading, you want to be wearing as little as possible — if there’s one thing that festivals are known for, it’s a lack of shaded areas. So, think camisole tops and shorts, long, flowy skirts, strappy mini dresses and light layers that you can easily stuff in your bag. Speaking from experience, skorts are a lifesaver when it comes to dreaded chafing and they are nice and light for rolling up in your bag (plus easy to hand wash and dry overnight if need be). My go-to sunny-day outfit combination for festivals is typically a skort and a mini dress or tunic (nice and breezy!). Typically, I opt for sneakers (to protect my toes) but sandals are also a must at a festival — especially for sliding into when on the campsite. The chunkier the better in my petite, 4’2 opinion!
I’m tying all the warm-weather outfits together with a bright, sunny palette of yellows, oranges, tans, and browns, offset with rich textures like crochet. This way you can easily mix and match pieces and cut down on your packing.
Best Free People festival outfits for rain
Wearing jeans for a rainy day at a festival is a no-go. Bare legs will always dry faster so I’ve opted for shorts and mini skirts (keep hemlines short so as not to drag up any mud). Layer up with jumpers and, of course, a rain jacket — I swear by my Singin’ In The Rain Jacket, it’s seen me through two Glastonburys. Finish off with sturdy rain boots that will keep your feet dry and warm, and accessories that won’t get sodden — like this Rains waterproof cargo-style bag or a leather crossbody. Worried about cold legs? Remember that you’ll probably be in and out of crowds, dancing and marching between stages all day. For the evening, simply roll up a pair of lightweight leggings in your bag.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Best Free People festival outfits for wind
So it’s not raining but it’s not quite sunny; it’s cloudy and there’s a strong wind blowing. You need outfits designed for warmth here, which means covered legs and plenty of layers that you can pull on or tie around your waist. We love cool, printed trousers that elevate a simple graphic tee and sweatshirt. Comfort is key so choose sturdy boots or a pair of sneakers you don’t mind getting a little beaten up. When the wind's blowing, hands-free bags are a lifesaver.
Best Free People festival outfits for boho glam
Festivals are the perfect opportunity to go all out with boho glam fashion; vibrant colors, clashing patterns, unique details, and interesting materials. It’s all about having fun with your outfit, whether that means swapping your baby blues for zany, printed flares, layering up with a dramatic kimono jacket or slipping into patterned cowboy boots instead of your trusty Docs.
Best Free People festival outfits for sleep & on the campsite
For sleep and on the campsite you want comfort and warmth; sleepwear that you can layer up for the cold nights and strip off for hot mornings in the tent. Sliders are key for trips to the bathroom and you'll want a hat, scarf, and leg warmers for evening chats around your imaginary campfire. Again, from personal experience, I’ve found that cropped trousers or those that aren’t too baggy (and that you can tuck into socks) are best — no matter how dry it is, the ground around the taps and toilets always inevitably gets waterlogged and extra muddy. Don’t do what I did last year and traipse mud into your bed! Free People’s Hailee’s Sweater Co-Ord is the perfect length and is made with a textured waffle-knit material that keeps you cool when needed and toasty at night.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT