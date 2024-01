5 Spring Fashion Trends To Get Excited About, Courtesy of Free People

It may not feel like it outside yet, but spring is just around the corner. But if you're still thawing from the sub-zero temps that just wouldn't go away, we have the perfect dose of fashion inspo to tide you until peak bloom: Our faves over at Free People just dropped a fresh spring fashion campaign starring model and professional Cool Girl™️ Behati Prinsloo Levine. And if this isn't a whole wind-in-your-hair, running-in-wildflower-fields kind of mood, then quite frankly, we don't know what is.