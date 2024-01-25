5 Spring Fashion Trends To Get Excited About, Courtesy of Free People

Whether it's 50 shades of blue or just two, keeping your entire ensemble monochromatic (which in this case, doesn't refer to only black and white) is an easy way to wear color while keeping things cohesive. Plus, you'll be cool and comfortable in an oversized linen vest-as-a- top with streetwear-esque pants on the bottom. (You know what they say: Business on top, party on the bottom.)