9 Fashion Trends That Will Define 2025

In any given year, there are a few banner moments that bubble up in the fashion world well before they take over the zeitgeist. (One obvious example: Valentino’s entirely pink fall/winter 2022 collection showed more than 16 months before Barbie hit theaters and Barbiecore became inescapable .) While there are myriad elements that factor into the trend cycle, spring collections are typically most indicative of the moments that will define the following year. And if the latest crop of shows is any indication, there’s no shortage of optimism going into 2025 (in spite of…everything).