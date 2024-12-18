9 Fashion Trends That Will Define 2025

After consecutive seasons of sharp tailoring comes a welcome turn toward softness. Saint Laurent’s billowing, oversized suits lead the charge, though it isn’t hard to find softer edges, slouchier trousers and silken suit shorts, if you’re looking for them. (See: Dries Van Noten, Stella McCartney, Carven.) While lapels are still cut with precision, bottoms enjoy a drapey, almost juvenilely baggy fit, as though some of the models at Loewe and Tibi had popped on their dads’ Wall Street uniforms two decades too soon. They’re pieces that would struggle to keep their shape off the hanger — which is exactly the kind of softness we’re craving.