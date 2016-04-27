Skip navigation!
Lauren Caruso
Skin Care
The Best Argan-Oil Picks, From Head To Toe
Maria Del Russo
Apr 27, 2016
Food & Drinks
A Genius New Way To Get Out Of Bed In The Morning
Lauren Caruso
Sep 3, 2014
Home
15 Things You'll Find In EVERY Fashion Girl's Apartment
Lauren Caruso
Aug 7, 2014
New York
Why This Bride Didn't Want An Engagement Ring
When Joe and Caren met working at an NYC financial firm in 2003, it wasn’t exactly love at first sight. So, when Caren needed a place to stay during
by
Lauren Caruso
Food & Drinks
How To Eat On Only $4 A Day
Is it possible to feed yourself with $4 a day? If you asked us, we'd say sure, so long as we could stick to a steady menu of rice and beans. But, Leanne
by
Lauren Caruso
Living
See The Wedding Gown That Took 3,900 Hours To Make
You may have been dreaming of a casual wedding your entire life, but we'd guess even the most laid-back brides sometimes wonder what they'd wear down
by
Lauren Caruso
Food & Drinks
Breaking: Burger Selfies Are Now A Thing
In what's probably this week's most genius marketing strategy, Hellmann's mayo is merging two things millennials just can't get enough of: selfies and
by
Lauren Caruso
Food & Drinks
6 Refreshing Summer Recipes That Are Almost
Too
Easy
Along with rising temps usually comes a universal craving for lighter fare. And sure, you could subsist on fruit and ice cubes for the entire summer, but
by
Lauren Caruso
Entertaining
How To Throw An Outdoor Soiree On The Cheap
Like most inhabitants of New York City, you’ve probably been brainstorming ways to get the heck out of your apartment in exchange for a little outdoor
by
Lauren Caruso
Food & Drinks
McDonald's Debuts Veggie Nuggets — Sort Of
It looks like Japan's not taking any chances: Hot on the heels of last week's tainted meat incident that forced Hong Kong McDonald's locations to pull
by
Lauren Caruso
Home
This Italian Label's Newest Debut Isn't What You'd Expect
On the off-chance you feared your apartment wasn't quite expensive enough, Fendi is here to graciously lend a hand with its newest project. In conjunction
by
Lauren Caruso
Work & Money
Is The 4-Day Workweek About To Become A Reality?
Can taking time off make us more productive? Is Sweden a magical place with all the answers? Clearly, yes. And, it looks like some bosses right here in
by
Lauren Caruso
Food & Drinks
9 No-Heat Recipes For When It's Too Damn Hot
Call it the ultimate lazy-girl 'tude, but when it's hot out, the last thing we want to do is be in the kitchen — let alone turn on the oven. Still,
by
Lauren Caruso
Food & Drinks
Breaking: A Kale Shortage Is Here To Ruin Your Weekend
After years of sitting perched at the top of the highest superfood pedestal, kale might be dethroned. Nope — there isn't some frilly new cruciferous
by
Lauren Caruso
Living
Why This Bride DIY'ed Her Wedding Dress
When Lauren, a Georgia native, set out to Oahu to attend Brigham Young University, she didn't exactly plan on falling in love. But, as she put it, "it's
by
Lauren Caruso
Work & Money
Here's What You Need To Get Into Harvard
Remember all those nights you spent cramming for that organic chemistry/AP European history/who-knows-what exam in high school? Yeah, it was probably
by
Lauren Caruso
Living
The Stylish Couple's Capri Coastline Wedding Is A Must-See
We have to second The Coveteur crew when they say they've had a bit of Pinterest burnout: Flipping through hoards of cake-topper gowns and pastel
by
Lauren Caruso
Food & Drinks
Kris Jenner Debuts A Kardashian Cookbook
Well, this was inevitable: The Kardashians, who refuse to be pigeonholed into designer socks and bronzing palettes, are expanding into new territory —
by
Lauren Caruso
Food & Drinks
This Food Photo Series Is Like Nothing You've Ever Seen
NYC-based artists Josie Keefe and Phyllis Ma may boast prestigious Columbia University degrees and full-time gigs — but really, they're just looking for
by
Lauren Caruso
Living
This Intimate Brooklyn Wedding Has Us Feeling Feelings
Ryan and Roxanne were friends for six years before they slid out of “purely platonic” territory. After they met in Israel in 2006, he moved back to
by
Lauren Caruso
Food & Drinks
This Sriracha-EDM Rave Sounds Like A Nightmare
Sriracha-obsessed EDM ravers, rejoice! Something called the Electronic Sriracha Festival is coming to St. James Park, California, and it's about to
by
Lauren Caruso
Food & Drinks
Half The World Actually Prefers Instant Coffee
While you spent your weekend searching for the perfect French press to display conspicuously on your countertop, folks everywhere from Australia to China
by
Lauren Caruso
Food & Drinks
In Honor Of National Grilled Cheese Day
Is there anything more satisfying than layering gooey cheese in between two slices of crisp, buttery bread, and throwing it in a pan (preferably, with
by
Lauren Caruso
Skin Care
Glycolic Acid Peels, I Just Can't Quit You
Introducing: Your Weekly Hate-Like, wherein we expose our deepest darkest feelings about those things we loathe and love in equal measure. Whether it's
by
Lauren Caruso
Movies
An Ode To
Law & Order: SVU
Marathons
When Law & Order: SVU debuted in 1999, I was an impressionable preteen growing up in stereotypical suburbia. In my home, along with red nail polish and
by
Lauren Caruso
Skin Care
Chapped Lips, Begone! Our Fave Balms For A Perfect Pout
If you were to upend our makeup bags this time of year, you’d likely find no fewer than a dozen lip balms, miracle ointments, and various pout
by
Lauren Caruso
Entertainment
Read, Watch, Play: Drowning Mice, Camping Out, & Bette Midler
It's Sunday FUNday again, which means it's time for another R29 editor to share the new books, TV, movies, and music that have her (or him!) excited for
by
Lauren Caruso
Skin Care
Keep Your Skin In Check This Fall With Dermalogica's New Must-Try...
If we had to wager a guess, we’d bet you’ve fallen victim to the midnight infomercial promising a blemish- and wrinkle-free visage at least once.
by
Lauren Caruso
Home
Perk Up Your Digs On A Dime With These Zara Home Picks
We're forever swooning over Moroccan rugs, intricate light fixtures, and, well, everything in Athena Calderone's Brooklyn pad. And, even though we'll
by
Lauren Caruso
Shopping
12 Shimmering Shoes That Prove Silver Is
Totally
A Neutral
It’s no secret that a pair of great shoes can take an outfit from so-so to so stellar. And, even though we’re not about to banish our go-to black
by
Lauren Caruso
