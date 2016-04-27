We thank model-turned-skin-care-pro Josie Maran for introducing us to the glory that is argan oil way back when. And even though it’s been hailed for keeping complexions in check for eons (read: smooths, restores, hydrates), its benefits certainly don’t stop at your visage.
The oil, which is extracted from Morocco’s native argan tree, is not only rich in vitamin E and fatty acids, but also boasts unparalleled conditioning and anti-inflammatory properties. That means it’s a great natural alternative for everything from combating acne to softening strands and pouts alike.
And because we know there are tons of argan picks (and impostors!) to sort through, we culled everything from a hydrating bath soak to a frizz-fighting conditioner that you’ll definitely want to keep on hand all year long.
The oil, which is extracted from Morocco’s native argan tree, is not only rich in vitamin E and fatty acids, but also boasts unparalleled conditioning and anti-inflammatory properties. That means it’s a great natural alternative for everything from combating acne to softening strands and pouts alike.
And because we know there are tons of argan picks (and impostors!) to sort through, we culled everything from a hydrating bath soak to a frizz-fighting conditioner that you’ll definitely want to keep on hand all year long.