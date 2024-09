Burgundy Is The Color Of The Season — Here’s How To Wear It

Fall fashion is a flurry of all burgundy everything — boots , handbags, statement coats, jackets . Similar to spring’s butter yellow trend (which is still very much thriving), its allure is in its muted pigment: Not exactly a bright red, not quite a chocolate brown , it offers a warmth that feels appropriate for the season. (It may just have us, dare we say it… Excited for cold weather.) Plus, you can mix it into practically any wardrobe or color palette.