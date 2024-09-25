Burgundy Is The Color Of The Season — Here’s How To Wear It

Aside from keeping you warm, the right outerwear can instantly elevate any outfit. A burgundy bomber jacket, blazer, or long coat is a timeless flex that you can wear for years to come — so, take inspiration from the fall runways, whether it’s Khaite’s buttery soft leather jackets and luxe fur coats, Loewe’s oversized bombers or Etro’s blazers (with skirts to match). Layering season just got better.