Mango’s Fall Collection Just Dropped — These Are Our Top Picks

Earlier this month, Meghan Markle showed off the power of a crisp, white shirt during a trip to Colombia. The top in question was from Mango, the Spanish retailer known for its ultra-trendy and versatile pieces. The high street mainstay has gotten loads of buzz lately thanks to designer collaborations with Victoria Beckham and Turkish brand Siedrés , and celebrity backers like Gigi Hadid and now Markle. Just in time for some fall outfit inspiration , Mango’s newest collection has just dropped.