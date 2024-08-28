ADVERTISEMENT
Mango’s Fall Collection Just Dropped — These Are Our Top Picks

Ebony-Renee Baker
Last Updated August 28, 2024, 4:54 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Mango.
Earlier this month, Meghan Markle showed off the power of a crisp, white shirt during a trip to Colombia. The top in question was from Mango, the Spanish retailer known for its ultra-trendy and versatile pieces. The high street mainstay has gotten loads of buzz lately thanks to designer collaborations with Victoria Beckham and Turkish brand Siedrés, and celebrity backers like Gigi Hadid and now Markle. Just in time for some fall outfit inspiration, Mango’s newest collection has just dropped.
Whether you’re looking to bolster your work wardrobe with a new blazer or shirt dress, finally dip your toe into ballet flats trend, or find an outfit for an upcoming wedding, this collection is filled to the brim with a variety of styles. Standouts include a range of ruffled dresses and tops (i.e., one of the biggest trends at Copenhagen Fashion Week), holdall handbags in fall-approved hues, and a perfectly Western-inspired suede jacket. At this rate, Mango might be a one-stop shop this fall. 
Ahead, scroll through 24 of our favorite Mango pieces for fall 2024.

Mango Fall Dresses

Photo: Courtesy of Mango.
If there’s one thing you can always count on Mango for, it’s a work dress. Nail your office wardrobe like it’s the first day of school with a cinched shirt dress or mini frock with a chic lapel. If you’re looking for party dresses for your next girls’ night or more formal occasions like weddings, Mango’s new collection has a variety of sheer maxi dresses, fitted gowns and printed minis.
Mango
Semitransparent Chiffon Dress With Ruffles
$299.99
Mango
Mango
Seam Long Dress
$139.99
Mango
Mango
Short Dress With Lapel
$79.99
Mango

Mango Fall Outerwear

Photo: Courtesy of Mango.
Fall is made better by comfy coats and jackets, and Mango’s new outerwear is as trendy as it gets. Get ahead of the transitional season with a classic trench coat (Mango has loads of styles) or top off your fall and late-summer outfits with a cropped suede jacket that goes with everything. Other options include faux leathers, ’60-inspired tweeds, and sophisticated blazers and suit jackets. Anyone else excited to layer up?
Mango
Studded Leather Jacket
$599.99
Mango
Mango
Suit Blazer With Belt
$159.99
Mango
Mango
Double-breasted Cotton Trench Coat
$229.99
Mango

Mango Fall Bottoms

Photo: Courtesy of Mango.
Just because the temperatures are dropping doesn’t mean we have to say goodbye to skirts and shorts just yet. Mango’s fall collection is packed with trendy Bermuda shorts and jorts, as well as mini and maxi skirts that’ll pair well with boots or tights all season long. While you’re there, have a look at the brand’s denim selection from straight and barrel legs, to flared and slouchy fits.
Mango
Lyocell Pleated Bermuda Shorts
$69.99
Mango
Mango
Flared Knitted Pants
$89.99
Mango
Mango
Mini-skirt With Studs
$45.99
Mango

Mango Fall Tops

Photo: Courtesy of Mango.
The brand’s fall collection looks toward a free-spirited fall with flowy, printed blouses and slinky, knit tops. Similar to their collection of dresses, Mango’s tops are made to go from the office to the bar, and be worn on weekends, too. There’s also a great selection of matching sets to make getting dressed this fall that much easier.
Mango
Knitted Cardigan With Bow
$49.99
Mango
Mango
Short-sleeved Ribbed Sweater With Buttons
$59.99
Mango
Mango
Polo Neck Openwork Knitted Bodysuit
$99.99
Mango

Mango Fall Shoes

Photo: Courtesy of Mango.
While there isn’t an essential fall shoe, it can be fun to venture away from your typical knee-high boots and sneakers. This season, pair heeled slingbacks or leather sandals with your oversized denim, and your dresses with ballet flats or chunky loafers. 
Mango
Leather Ballet Flats With Bow
$79.99
Mango
Mango
Slingback Shoes With Metallic Detail
$89.99
Mango
Mango
Structured Leather Sandals
$159.99
Mango

Mango Fall Accessories

Photo: Courtesy of Mango.
From jewellery and handbags to trendy sunglasses, Mango’s accessories are the stars of the show this season. Nab a statement handbag in a bright red hue, or an out-there snake print. Plus, their chunky hoops, chain necklaces and rings are perfectly stackable (and come at stackable prices, too).
Mango
Snake-effect Leather Bag
$249.99
Mango
Mango
Volume Hoop Earrings
$19.99
Mango
Mango
Oval Buckle Belt
$25.99
Mango

