Mango’s Newest Collaboration Will Have You Wanting To Go On Vacation

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
The season of vacation-ready dressing is here, captured perfectly in the new Mango x Siedrés collaboration. Launching today, the warm-weather-ready limited-edition collection, between the popular Spanish fashion label and the Turkish brand known for its joyful pieces is inspired by long sunny days, carefree summer nights, and the Mediterranean.
To channel vacation vibes, the line borrows design cues from Y2K style (think: hibiscus flower print, halter-neck styles, draped silhouettes, and vibrant primary colors). Some of this season’s biggest trends can also be found across the collab, which includes matching sets, maxi dresses, baggy jeans, mesh flats, bright white waistcoats, and lots of crochet (from dresses to bags and bucket hats).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The capsule is the latest in a long line of designer collabs for Mango, which has previously worked with designers like Victoria Beckham, Camille Charrière, and Simon Miller. The Mango x Siedrés capsule collection is available to shop online now. Prices range from $30 to $250.
shop 6 products