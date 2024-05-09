All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Pack your bags — and make sure to leave plenty of room for H&M Studio’s vacation-ready capsule collection. Launching on May 9, H&M Studio Resort offers a limited-edition range of summer fashion that will take you from the pool to the beach, to alfresco meals and outdoor parties, and everything else in between (and under the sun).
Designed with vacation dressing in mind, the joyful, print-forward collection is inspired by Italian palazzos, Venetian glass, and shell-encrusted grottos, which translates into effortlessly glam pieces. Standout styles include breezy ruffle-trimmed kaftans, printed silk shirt-and-short sets, slinky maxi dresses, metallic swimwear, crocheted layers, and textured gold sandals. The capsule also features statement jewelry made with recycled brass.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“A bold spirit of fun energizes this H&M Studio Resort capsule, with creativity and attention to detail adding intrigue and depth to every piece,” H&M’s head of design for womenswear and creative advisor Anne-Sofie Johansson said in a press release. “We wanted to create glamorous but relaxed looks for all occasions, and for every type of personality, with an overarching mood of effortless chic.”
H&M Studio was launched in 2013 as the Swedish brand’s most fashion-forward offering, with several limited-edition collections — each designed by an in-house team at H&M’s Stockholm atelier — debuting annually. This is the first time H&M Studio has released a resort capsule, but past examples of seasonal collections include the ’70s-inspired line from this spring/summer and a bold, futuristic party line from October 2022.
H&M Studio Resort will be available to shop in select stores and online as of May 9. A second drop with additional looks will also be released on May 30.