Since that first trip, I’ve found myself going back to Arizona during the summertime (I know!) four years in a row, spending whole seasons there in 2021 and 2022. To learn how to dress for the elements, I had to rethink everything I knew about hot-weather styling, taking into account my summer-resistant style , as well as my heat-tolerance and sun-exposure levels . I’ve learned that the dry heat surprisingly merits heavier and more durable fabrics and materials, including denim and canvas, to cover up from the sun. Also, while it may be tempting to go for less covering styles, it’s better to protect some more exposed areas, like your head and shoulders, with long sleeves and hats in lightweight and moisture-wicking materials.