19 Actually Wearable Sun-Protective Clothes Derms & R29 Editors Love

Tops, pants, swimsuits, cover-ups — you can find them all in UV-protective form. Dr. Levin adds that sun protection gear shouldn’t stop at your fit: UPF clothing is a smart investment, but protecting your eyes from UV radiation is just as important. “The delicate skin around the eyes is highly susceptible to sun damage, and long-term exposure to UV rays can lead to cataracts, macular degeneration, and other eye conditions,” she explains. Her advice? “Look for sunglasses with 100% UV protection and a wrap-around design to shield the eyes from the sides as well.” Pro tip: Scope out your frames’ tech specs (look for a label that indicates 100% broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection) before splurging, and keep in mind that the “you get what you pay for” rule of thumb usually holds true in this scenario (as in, a $5 bargain pair might not cut it).