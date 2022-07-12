Keratosis Pilaris Made Me Hate Summer Fashion. Here’s Why That Changed

A few summers into my New York life, I got a rude awakening into just how much I was hiding behind my clothes when a romantic partner inquired if the bumps on my arms were contagious. It completely shattered the little confidence I was able to build via my long-sleeved armor. But it also made me realize that I wasn’t solving anything — in fact, by covering my arms in the summer, I made my keratosis pilaris worse. I realized that if I kept hiding behind layers — no matter how much I enjoyed wearing them — I’d never be in control of my own skin, nor enjoy my life shame-free.