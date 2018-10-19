Skip navigation!
Best Leather Jackets
Fashion
Here Are The Best Leather Jackets For Every Budget
by
Eliza Huber
More from Best Leather Jackets
Fashion
16 Not-Your-Average Black Blazers That Feel Anything But Meh
Alyssa Coscarelli
Oct 19, 2018
Fashion
Here's Every Jacket You Need This Fall — All In One Place
Us
Oct 9, 2018
Shopping
17 Faux Leather Jackets That Look Like The Real Deal
Ray Lowe
Oct 3, 2018
Fashion
In The Market For A New Leather Jacket? Aritzia's Got You
Aritzia seems to have it all: the blazers you want for work, the breezy cotton tops you want for the weekend, and all the dresses, skirts, denim, and
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
17 Transitional Leather Jackets Worth The Investment
The term "transitional outerwear" makes us excited and a little confused at the same time. Of course we're excited to peel off our puffers and embrace
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
This Leather Jacket Couldn't Stay In Stock If It Tried
You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Styling Tips
Styling Swaps To Make Your Work Pants Do Overtime
We all have that one pair of classic black pants that, whether intentionally or not, is a key piece in our work uniform. Both office-appropriate and
by
Allie Briggs
Fashion
The Coolest Ways To Wear A Statement Jacket, According To R29ers
Statement jackets: What can't they be paired with? Whether we're rocking a casual, errand-ready look, trekking to the office, or hitting a trendy cocktail
by
Allie Briggs
Fashion
How To Find The Perfect Moto Jacket For You
Update: This post was originally published on August 17, 2015. A classic motorcycle jacket is the ultimate fashion-girl staple. But shopping for
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
This Limited-Edition Jacket
Will
Sell Out — Here's...
You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Finally, The Story Behind President Obama's Leather Jacket
As pretty much the entire world has observed, President Barack Obama seems to really be enjoying himself since he moved out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
Twitter Is Obsessed With Hillary Clinton's Latest #OOTD, & S...
If you ask us how much we miss Hillary Clinton, and her intelligence, charisma, tenacity, talent, and, yes, that rainbow of pantsuits — well, we just
by
Landon Peoples
Shopping
The Fashion Girl Jacket That Will Be Everywhere
You know a trend has caught on when you start seeing it everywhere. But with so many options comes the question: Which one is actually Worth It? Every
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
The Sell Out
This Leather Jacket Won't Be In-Stock For Long
You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Trends
Introducing The "Shacket"
Is it a shirt? Is it a jacket? Actually, it's both. Now's the time to get to know the "shacket," fashion's latest hybrid-clothing obsession. Allow us to
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
We’ve Found Your Perfect Moto Jackets (& They're All Under $350)
The biker jacket has been a symbol of counterculture cool pretty much ever since Irving Schott designed his iconic Perfecto moto in 1928. And the fact
by
Truc Nguyen
Trends
Embellished Leather Jackets Have Taken Over Instagram
This season, the trusty leather jacket — one of the only pieces we've been wearing since, well, forever — has gotten a facelift. The classic biker, in
by
Chemmie Squier
Celebrity Style
Justin Bieber's Tour Merch Now Includes A $1,700 Leather Jacket
If you had any reservations about Justin Bieber's Purpose tour merch being legitimately considered "fashion," maybe this will squelch your skepticism. An
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Shopping
The Souped-Up Leather Jackets Every Street Style Star Will Be Wea...
Leather jackets have got to be the fashion crowd's MVP, hands down. But it takes a special topper to stand out in a sea of typical black motos — and a
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
The Best Leather Jackets To Scoop Up Now
Once the armor of a rebellious few, the leather jacket — faux leather, pleather, whatever — has gradually transcended “v. exclusive” and is now
by
Felicity Sargent
Celebrity Style
Kim Kardashian Wears The Most Kim Kardashian Thing, Ever
On The Life of Pablo, in the song, "I Love Kanye," Kanye West asks raps: "What if Kanye made a song, about Kanye? / Called 'I Miss The Old Kanye' / Man,
by
Erin Cunningham
Shopping
The Best Leather Jacket You Can Buy For Under $500
While lamenting the end of summer has begun to take up more and more of our time, the close of the season also marks the exciting transition to fall
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
Reese Witherspoon Wears A Leather Jacket To The Office
Sure, Reese Witherspoon doesn't have your typical 9-to-5. And, her workplace is a far cry from your average corporate setting. But, that doesn't mean
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Gigi Hadid Proves That A Good Airport Outfit Is In The Details
Pretty much the second Paris Fashion Week ended, Gigi Hadid traded the gray skies of France for a sunny weekend in Miami. There was no time to peruse
by
Casey Lewis
Shopping
Gigi Hadid Wore Jeans & A Tee To Get A Manicure, Is Just Like You
Somewhere between walking at Tom Ford’s L.A. fashion show and dropping jaws in straight-off-the-runway Versace at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, Gigi
by
Casey Lewis
Designers
Prepare To Change Your Feelings About Coach
The other day, an old buddy of mine and I found out that we had both just dropped by Coach. This was weird, because our styles had always been complete
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
Kim Kardashian Is Now Copping Kylie’s Style
The Kardashian-Jenners are notoriously adept at making gym gear look paparazzi-ready. This week, a mere 48 hours after Kylie Jenner was photographed
by
Casey Lewis
Styling Tips
The Only Jacket That You'll Never Get Sick Of
There was the year of the slim blazer, and that one time you thought cropped cardigans were it. You might be all about that teddy-bear coat right now, but
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
17 Awesome Leather Jackets Meant For The Cold
If there's one jacket that always has our backs this time of year, it's a leather one. Whether real or faux, the perfect iteration has that way of making
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
Your New Favorite Coat Has Just Arrived
Your perfect coat is here, thanks to just-launched label The Arrivals. The made-in-the-USA line, founded by Kal Vepuri (of Warby Parker and Reformation
by
Bobby Schuessler
