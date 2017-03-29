Twitter Is Obsessed With Hillary Clinton's Latest #OOTD, & So Are We

If you ask us how much we miss Hillary Clinton, and her intelligence, charisma, tenacity, talent, and, yes, that rainbow of pantsuits — well, we just wouldn't be able to find the words. Let's put it this way: If we were Noah and Hillary was Allie, we'd be on letter 140 by now. We were left similarly bereft of the ability to function properly when we caught a glimpse of Clinton when she stepped out at the Professional BusinessWomen of California conference in San Francisco yesterday wearing one badass leather jacket. HRC traded in her iconic pantsuit for a leather topper that we won't be able to get over for quite some time.
Advertisement
Just look at the detailing on that thing. The lapel, how the shoulders fit our favorite boss woman so seamlessly, the contrast factor when layered on a floral-yet-funky blouse. It's safe to say that Pantsuit Nation is proud of this (pantsuit-free) look. And while we think Clinton's style has only gotten better since that fateful day on November 8th, no look has been as badass and as "I came to slay" than this leather moment. C'mon, who doesn't love a leather moment? No word yet on where the #OOTD is from, but in our dreams, we're envisioning Clinton getting grade-A customer service in Chanel, or Dries Van Noten while she tries on the gear. Or, hell, we know it's rather simple for the Italian label, but maybe even Gucci. Can you imagine? Twitter agreed.
Hillary Clinton talked about @MaxineWaters and @AprilDRyan earlier today. #BlackWomenAtWork (h/t @yashar)— Beatrice-Elizabeth (@MissBeaE) March 28, 2017
pic.twitter.com/pUS3z4N92p
Current mood: HIllary Clinton trading in her pants suit for a leather jacket and florals. Let's do this. #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/bNSAUmgkmt— O General My General (@rideatdawn) March 29, 2017
.@HillaryClinton should make badass leather jackets her default wardrobe choice. pic.twitter.com/y63anlTrcP— Hillary Is Coming! (@HillaryIsComing) March 29, 2017
You tell them @HillaryClinton. And telling them in a fierce black leather jacket is even better. https://t.co/VdbgwOdEio— Amy Hegel (@amyhegel) March 29, 2017
Clinton's speech, which included defenses of Representative Maxine Waters and longtime White House journalist April Ryan, was just as epic: "Just look at all that's happened in the last few days to women who were simply doing their jobs. April Ryan, a respected journalist with unrivaled integrity was doing her job just this afternoon in the White House press room when she was patronized and cutoff trying to ask a question," Clinton said. "One of your own California Congresswomen, Maxine Waters, was taunted with a racist joke about her hair. Now, too many women, especially women of color, have had a lifetime of practice taking precisely these kinds of indignities in stride. But why should we have to? And any woman who thinks this couldn't be directed at her is living in a dream world," she told the crowd.
The last time we saw a leather jacket worn this well was probably the Beckhams when they hit up the Versace fashion show in London in 1999. Or, every jacket from Buffy The Vampire Slayer, in which The Chosen One protected Sunnydale, California from freakin' vampires in outerwear that, if you think about it, quite literally slayed. Thanks to this look, and the fervor and intent 0f Clinton's speeches lately, we're going to go on the record and say Hillary's got a new groove, not unlike our former POTUS' transformation into Glow-bama in recent months. She's go a new air about her, and we can't wait to see more of it. If this isn't the coolest example of fashion as armor (because sometimes, fighting the good fight requires more than a Chanel tweed blazer), then we don't know what is. Hillary Clinton? Leather? Name a more iconic duo. We'll wait.
Advertisement