Twitter Is Obsessed With Hillary Clinton's Latest #OOTD, & So Are We

The last time we saw a leather jacket worn this well was probably the Beckhams when they hit up the Versace fashion show in London in 1999 . Or, every jacket from Buffy The Vampire Slayer, in which The Chosen One protected Sunnydale, California from freakin' vampires in outerwear that, if you think about it, quite literally slayed. Thanks to this look, and the fervor and intent 0f Clinton's speeches lately, we're going to go on the record and say Hillary's got a new groove, not unlike our former POTUS' transformation into Glow-bama in recent months. She's go a new air about her, and we can't wait to see more of it. If this isn't the coolest example of fashion as armor (because sometimes, fighting the good fight requires more than a Chanel tweed blazer), then we don't know what is. Hillary Clinton? Leather? Name a more iconic duo. We'll wait.