Kim Kardashian Wears The Most Kim Kardashian Thing, Ever

On The Life of Pablo, in the song, "I Love Kanye," Kanye West
asks raps: "What if Kanye made a song, about Kanye? / Called 'I Miss The Old Kanye' / Man, that would be so Kanye." Well, what if Kim Kardashian wore a jacket painted with the face of Kim Kardashian? That would be so Kim Kardashian — no?
Yes. It would be. And on Sunday evening — also known as the day before the Kardashian-West family presented the world with the first official photo of
the next prophet their child, Saint — Kim stepped out for her resident BFF Jonathan Cheban's birthday dinner at Nobu in Malibu wearing the most Kim Kardashian thing, ever: a leather jacket, painted with, not one, but multiple versions of her face, as well as the word "CHILL" down one sleeve, and "SLAY" down the other.
The notion of Kim wearing a jacket ablaze with her own mug is unsurprising (this comes from the woman who brought us Selfish, after all). So, what we're wondering isn't why. It's more how. And where — as in, where is this from and where can we get one? Could this be an extension of The Life of Pablo merchandise line?
While at the Yeezy Season 3 presentation, we spotted T-shirts for sale that featured the faces and names of Kanye's late mother, Donda West, and Kim's late father, Robert Kardashian (done in a Jersey Shore boardwalk kind of style). And we're going to put it out there and say that this jacket definitely resembles that aesthetic.
Yes. It would be. And on Sunday evening — also known as the day before the Kardashian-West family presented the world with the first official photo of
The notion of Kim wearing a jacket ablaze with her own mug is unsurprising (this comes from the woman who brought us Selfish, after all). So, what we're wondering isn't why. It's more how. And where — as in, where is this from and where can we get one? Could this be an extension of The Life of Pablo merchandise line?
While at the Yeezy Season 3 presentation, we spotted T-shirts for sale that featured the faces and names of Kanye's late mother, Donda West, and Kim's late father, Robert Kardashian (done in a Jersey Shore boardwalk kind of style). And we're going to put it out there and say that this jacket definitely resembles that aesthetic.
Advertisement
Advertisement