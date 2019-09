Kim Kardashian Wears The Most Kim Kardashian Thing, Ever

asks

On The Life of Pablo , in the song, " I Love Kanye ," Kanye Westraps: "What if Kanye made a song, about Kanye? / Called 'I Miss The Old Kanye' / Man, that would be so Kanye." Well, what if Kim Kardashian wore a jacket painted with the face of Kim Kardashian? That would be so Kim Kardashian — no?Yes. It would be. And on Sunday evening — also known as the day before the Kardashian-West family presented the world with the first official photo oftheir child, Saint — Kim stepped out for her resident BFF Jonathan Cheban's birthday dinner at Nobu in Malibu wearing the most Kim Kardashian thing, ever: a leather jacket, painted with, not one, but multiple versions of her face, as well as the word "CHILL" down one sleeve, and "SLAY" down the other.The notion of Kim wearing a jacket ablaze with her own mug is unsurprising (this comes from the woman who brought us Selfish , after all). So, what we're wondering isn't why. It's more how. And where — as in, where is this from and where can we get one? Could this be an extension of The Life of Pablo merchandise line?While at the Yeezy Season 3 presentation, we spotted T-shirts for sale that featured the faces and names of Kanye's late mother, Donda West, and Kim's late father, Robert Kardashian (done in a Jersey Shore boardwalk kind of style). And we're going to put it out there and say that this jacket definitely resembles that aesthetic.