There's no question that a good amount of people who camped out overnight for the coveted Balmain x H&M collaboration were there solely to buy merchandise that they could turn around for a profit. So unsurprisingly, a quick scan through eBay will offer up tons of newly added listings from the collection. But there's a catch: You're not getting these goods for fast-fashion prices. They're actually quite high — so high, in fact, that at this point, you could get actual Balmain pieces for less than the collab ones available on the re-sale site.
We can't say this is completely shocking, though. According to Tradesy founder and CEO Tracy DiNunzio, the Balmain for H&M line is the best investment collaboration yet, meaning it's almost guaranteed to hold a high resale value. And, given the hype of this collection (and the success of past ones of this nature on Tradesy), she explains, shoppers are very likely to turn a profit, should they be able to snag some of the pieces.
And the proof is right there on eBay. This leather jacket, for example, is going for a whopping $2,500 (its H&M price is $399); the velvet pearl blazer (made famous by Gigi and Kendall), is being sold for the same (though it costs $549 at H&M). With mark-ups like these, why spend your time (and money) hunting down the collaboration when you can score real, off-the-runway Balmain for less? So before you place a bid on the pricey jackets, tops, and more, maybe consider one of these 10 not-as-expensive, real-deal designer pieces, instead.
