To say we've been anxiously awaiting H&M's collaboration with Balmain would be an understatement — from the big reveal to the first sight of the collab's ads and the envy-inducing debut looks sported by members of the #BalmainArmy, the suspense has been killing us. And now, the full collaboration lookbook, in all of its tailored, textured, and heavily embroidered glory, is finally here.
We've said it before and we'll say it again — the shows at this past Fashion Month proved that the end of minimalism as we know it is on the horizon. So the Balmain for H&M collection couldn't be debuting at a better time. And these pieces are covering all the bases: faux fur, sequins, satin, leather, you name it — these duds have got all your maximalist holiday party (or, everyday?) looks covered (and then some).
Click on for every single piece of eye candy from the collection — and begin plotting your shopping plan of attack for when it all drops on November 5.
See below for the official Balmain x H&M store list.
Arizona
7014 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale
California
3333 Bristol Street Suite, Costa Mesa
Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles
735 South Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
7007 Friars Road, San Diego
334 Sanatana Row, San Jose
150 Powell Street, San Francisco
845 Market Street, San Francisco
1452 Third Street Promenade,Santa Monica
Del Amo, 21540 Hawthorne Blvd Suite, Torrance
Sunset, 8580 W. Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood
Colorado
Denver Pavilions, 500 16th Street, Denver
Florida
Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami
551 Lincoln Road, Miami
Florida Mall, 8001 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando
4200 Conroy Road, Orlando
The Gardens Mall, 3101 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach
Georgia
Atlantic Station, 231 18th Street, Atlanta
Hawaii
Waikiki Business Plaza, 2270 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu
Illinois
22 N. State Street, Chicago
Louisiana
Americana, 891 Americana Way, Glendale
418 N Peters St, New Orleans
Massachusetts
Downtown Crossing, 350 Washington Street, Boston
100 Newbury Street, Boston
Natick Mall, 1245 Worcester Street, Natick
New Jersey
Garden State, Garden State Plaza Rte. 4 & 17, Paramus
New York
Bay Plaza, 200 Baychester Avenue, Bronx
497 Fulton Street, Brooklyn
Roosevelt Field, 630 Old Country Road,Garden City
731 Lexington Avenue, New York
558 Broadway, New York
1328 Broadway, New York
435 7th Avenue, New York
515 Broadway, New York
111 5th Avenue, New York
150 East 86th Street, New York
1293 Broadway, New York
589 5th Avenue, New York
10 Columbus Circle, New York
1472 Broadway, New York
90-15 Queens Boulevard, Queens
Nevada
Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas
Oregon
Pioneer Place, 340 SW Morrison Street, Portland
Philadelphia
1530 Chestnut Street, PhiladelphiaKing of Prussia Mall, 160 North Gulf Road, King of Prussia
South Carolina
281 King Street, Charleston
Texas
Houston Galleria, 5135 W Alabama Street, Houston
Shops at La Cantera, 15900 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio
North Star Mall, 7400 San Pedro Avenue, San Antonio
Northpark, 8687 North Central Expressway, Dallas
The Domain, 11410 Century Oaks Terrace Space H04A, Austin
Washington
520 Pike Street, Seattle
Washington, D.C.
1025 F Street NW
Georgetown Park, 3222 M St NW
