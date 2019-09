To say we've been anxiously awaiting H&M's collaboration with Balmain would be an understatement — from the big reveal to the first sight of the collab's ads and the envy-inducing debut looks sported by members of the #BalmainArmy , the suspense has been killing us. And now, the full collaboration lookbook, in all of its tailored, textured, and heavily embroidered glory, is finally here.We've said it before and we'll say it again — the shows at this past Fashion Month proved that the end of minimalism as we know it is on the horizon. So the Balmain for H&M collection couldn't be debuting at a better time. And these pieces are covering all the bases: faux fur, sequins, satin, leather, you name it — these duds have got all your maximalist holiday party (or, everyday?) looks covered (and then some).Click on for every single piece of eye candy from the collection — and begin plotting your shopping plan of attack for when it all drops on November 5.See below for the official Balmain x H&M store list.7014 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale3333 Bristol Street Suite, Costa MesaBeverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles735 South Figueroa Street, Los Angeles7007 Friars Road, San Diego334 Sanatana Row, San Jose150 Powell Street, San Francisco845 Market Street, San Francisco1452 Third Street Promenade,Santa MonicaDel Amo, 21540 Hawthorne Blvd Suite, TorranceSunset, 8580 W. Sunset Boulevard, West HollywoodDenver Pavilions, 500 16th Street, DenverAventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami551 Lincoln Road, MiamiFlorida Mall, 8001 South Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando4200 Conroy Road, OrlandoThe Gardens Mall, 3101 PGA Boulevard, Palm BeachAtlantic Station, 231 18th Street, AtlantaWaikiki Business Plaza, 2270 Kalakaua Avenue, Honolulu22 N. State Street, ChicagoAmericana, 891 Americana Way, Glendale418 N Peters St, New OrleansDowntown Crossing, 350 Washington Street, Boston100 Newbury Street, BostonNatick Mall, 1245 Worcester Street, NatickGarden State, Garden State Plaza Rte. 4 & 17, ParamusBay Plaza, 200 Baychester Avenue, Bronx497 Fulton Street, BrooklynRoosevelt Field, 630 Old Country Road,Garden City731 Lexington Avenue, New York558 Broadway, New York1328 Broadway, New York435 7th Avenue, New York515 Broadway, New York111 5th Avenue, New York150 East 86th Street, New York1293 Broadway, New York589 5th Avenue, New York10 Columbus Circle, New York1472 Broadway, New York90-15 Queens Boulevard, QueensForum Shops at Caesars, 3500 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las VegasPioneer Place, 340 SW Morrison Street, Portland1530 Chestnut Street, PhiladelphiaKing of Prussia Mall, 160 North Gulf Road, King of Prussia281 King Street, CharlestonHouston Galleria, 5135 W Alabama Street, HoustonShops at La Cantera, 15900 La Cantera Pkwy, San AntonioNorth Star Mall, 7400 San Pedro Avenue, San AntonioNorthpark, 8687 North Central Expressway, DallasThe Domain, 11410 Century Oaks Terrace Space H04A, Austin520 Pike Street, Seattle1025 F Street NWGeorgetown Park, 3222 M St NW