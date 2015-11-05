Scenes From The Front Lines At This Morning’s Balmain X H&M Drop

BALMAIN X H&M .. .😭😂👋🏾 . PS: NOTHING FOR SELL FROM THIS COLLECTION HERE STOP ASKING ME ⛔️ . . #balenciaga#versace#gucci#jackets#boots#toryburch#chanel#coat#Prada#balmain#givenchy#GiuseppeZanotti#shop#shoes#christianlouboutin#ugg#luxury#louboutins#saintlaurentparis#zanotti#pjs#louisvuitton#airmax#hmbalmanation#louboutin#valentino#lanvin#sneakers#buscemi#balmainxhm

A video posted by Sneakers | Luxury Boutique (@mack_trends) on Nov 5, 2015 at 5:20am PST