Scenes From The Front Lines At This Morning’s Balmain X H&M Drop

Whenever H&M drops a new collaboration, there's bound to be pandemonium. People line up for hours (or manically refresh the brand's homepage), in hopes of getting their hands on high-fashion goods with a fast-fashion price tag. The Swedish retailer's latest project with Balmain has been particularly buzzy, thanks in part to designer Olivier Rousteing's social media clout and his star-studded #BalmainArmy . We've had November 5 marked on our calendars for quite some time now, and we clearly weren't the only ones. The #HMBALMAINNATION really went for it this time around.Shoppers in Paris started lining up at H&M's Champs-Elysées location at 2 p.m. yesterday, according to WWD . (Rousteing paid them a visit early this morning.) There were "scuffles" this morning at the retailer's Regent Street location in London, The Guardian reports. (The New York Times also painted a not-so-pleasant picture of the scene.) Racked is on the ground stateside in New York San Francisco , and other U.S. cities providing live dispatches from the lines — which are prolific — and in stores.