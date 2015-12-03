Update: In case you missed your chance to score a piece of the Balmain for H&M collection, there is still one product left to buy. The duo just released the limited-edition fragrance TODAY in select stores in New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Las Vegas, Boston, New Orleans, and Aventura, FL. Run, don't walk, before this one sells out like the last one.
This story was originally published on October 21, 2015.
Lost in the frenzy surrounding the reveal of the Balmain x H&M lookbook was an overlooked piece of information: The collection includes a fragrance. This is NOT a drill. And if you're an aspiring member of the #BalmainArmy, you are going to want in on it, because unlike a lot of the clothing, it clocks in at the totally reasonable price of $39.99.
The house of Balmain has a long fragrance legacy that began in the 1940s, and it released several scents during the last decade that are exceptional — the powdery-floral Ivoire and spicy-musky Ambre Gris being two standouts. For its collaboration with H&M, the house is going the musky-woody route, with an eau de parfum made with sandalwood, vanilla-like tonka bean, musk, and jasmine.
Those notes typically signal that a scent is going to be a sex-bomb, which is in line with the fashion designs. We're all going to have to wait until December 3, when it launches in select H&M stores, to know for sure.
