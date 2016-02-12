6. “Feed Back”



Stand-out lyrics: "What if we fucked right in the middle of this motherfuckin’ dinner table / What if we just fucked up this whole party?"



Kim or no Kim? That’s a terrific question. To start he seems to be addressing a woman — and since he’s overt in asking her to engage in oral sex, you’d assume he’s talking to his wife. That is, until he asks her to bring her price down. So, okay. But then after a chorus of “I need you right now,” comes this: a declaration of love. The track ends on “I love you like Kanye loves Kanye,” making me think this might be the greatest love song dedicated to one’s self since Cyndi Lauper dropped "She Bop."



7. “Fade”



Stand-out lyrics: "I love her, I want her / I’m tryna fuck her."



Kim or no Kim? Well, he doesn’t say “I’m tryna fuck Kim,” so it’s all speculation. But in addition to his sexual requests, he also laments about feeling it “fading.” Is “it” love? Possibly. The thing about marriage or any long-term relationship is that both are complicated — especially since his own declaration is echoed by his fears that her love is fading, too. Arguably, this is just a super-realistic interpretation of one’s internal monologue when with someone f-o-r-e-v-e-r. Or, at least that’s what a lifetime of dramedies has taught me.



8. “FML”



Stand-out lyrics: "I’ve been waiting for a minute, for my lady / so I can’t jeopardize that for one of these hoes."



Kim or no Kim? Well, he’s certainly not going to throw Mrs. West away for a one-night stand. In fact, the whole song is about Kim, their kids, and their family. He says he’ll die for those he loves. He “pours out my feelings” and reveals "the layers to my soul.” He worries about fucking it all up; he knows he’s the only one who will. His love is complicated, but it’s absolute. Ultimately “FML” is like the video for "Bound 2," but if he spent the whole video holding a picture of Kim and himself on a motorcycle and worrying he’d be responsible for her falling off.



9. “Real Friends”



Stand-out lyrics: "I got my own Jr. on the way, Dawg / plus, I already got one kid."



Kim or no Kim? Well, Kim is the mother of Kanye’s two children so hello, what’s up? But other than that, this song is based solely in the changing dynamics of friendships: of who Kanye and his friends (Ty Dolla $ign, specifically) were compared to who they are now. It turns out being famous changes things.



10. “Wolves”



Stand-out lyrics: "Then I said, ‘What if Mary was in the club / What if she met Joseph around hella thugs / Cover Nori in lambs’ wool / We surrounded by the fuckin’ wolves.”



Kim or no Kim? That’s a hard “duh.” Like the rest of the album, Kanye evokes passion. And also like the rest of the album, he uses his work to convey the complexities of love, relationships, and family. In this case, he references Kim’s past (even saying his mom would think she’s “too wild”), but follows it quickly with “I need you now, I do love you.” Then, despite him referencing her wildness, he calls her his Virgin Mary. To Kanye, his family is on par with the Divine — which also explains why he closed with the same religious themes he began the record with. His family is precious, and we’re just a bunch of wolves. Which makes sense, considering how quickly we’ve devoured this album.

