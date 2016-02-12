For all the people that had trouble getting the Tidal livestream to work, Austin Swift was apparently not one of them.
Taylor Swift’s younger brother made quite a show of throwing his Yeezy Boosts in the trash after hearing the opening bars of Kanye’s “Famous.”
It goes something like this: "For all my Southside n****s that know me best, I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that bitch famous."
Oh, well then. The lyric is disappointing in light of the fact that West is married, Taylor and Kanye seem to be friends, and, I mean, come on. Kanye has never given even one-half of a fuck about what anyone else thinks, so it’s possible that he thought he was being funny. Just like when he fake-storms the stage when Beck gets an award or when he publicly supports Bill Cosby, he should stick to what he’s great at.
Bloggers weren’t exempt from Kanye’s wrath either. "I shouldn't bother with these no-pussy-getting bloggers," he rapped on “Freestyle 4.”
Words hurt Kanye.
Now to buy some Yeezys just to throw them in the trash.
