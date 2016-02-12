Kim Kardashian Rocks Blonde Locks At Kanye's MSG Event

Kim Kardashian shined earlier today even if Tidal’s live stream did not.
Blondes do have more fun, especially when said blonde is Kim Kardashian attending husband Kanye West’s multimedia extravaganza/aux-cord-passing session at Madison Square Garden.
Kim repeated her platinum blonde look, which she originally debuted at Paris Fashion Week last March. She usually favors less audacious makeup, though she’s never been particularly shy about standing out, but appears to have glammed up for Kanye’s big day.
The entire Kardashian-Jenner family, including North, was decked out in head-to-toe angelic white. Perhaps that look was a nod to West’s video game starring mother Donda or maybe they thought it just looked fly. Kim certainly did, with her long hair complementing her white fur perfectly.
Lamar Odom was also in the house as he makes his way slowly back to public life.
It’s remarkable the ride that Kanye has taken us on these last few days, from publicly declaring Bill Cosby’s innocence to melting the internet with an album and launch party.
