Lamar Odom Makes First Public Return At Kanye's Album Debut

Eagle-eyed Kanye observers — if they could get the livestream to work — may have noticed an extremely tall person standing behind Mr. West as he debuted The Life of Pablo at Madison Square Garden earlier today.
Lamar Odom made his triumphant return to Madison Square Garden and took center stage alongside Kanye and the rest of his clique. The former Knick — the team signed him to a ceremonial contract in 2014, though he never took the court for them — made his first public appearance in the same building as still-wife Khloé Kardashian and the rest of the extended family.
He entered the launch to loud applause, limping behind Kanye on his way to the stage. Odom teased his appearance to TMZ a few days ago, crediting Kanye with helping to inspire him in his recovery from several overdose-induced strokes. He’s also recently hiked with Khloe following the Super Bowl.
Odom appears to have come a long way in the few months since we reported that he was struggling with his rehab.
The presentation combined a listening party with a fashion show and video game demonstration as Kanye showed his new fashion line and a game, "Only One," in which his mother Donda ascends to heaven.
“I worked on a videogame and I wanted to show y’all,” Kanye said onstage. “The idea of the game is, my mom is traveling through heaven.”
The show, then, was unexpectedly touching. Despite Kanye's braggadocio he does seem to have a heart.
