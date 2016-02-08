Khloé Kardashian posted a message of resilience and faith to her Instagram account on Sunday, following the Super Bowl and a "soul" hike she took with sister Kim and former partner Lamar Odom.
"Everything happens for a reason," she wrote in the caption. "Right?! I'm a firm believer of this saying. We may not understand why we have to walk a certain path or why when it rains, it pours but trust that God has a plan. 'Walk by faith, not by sight.' We must lose in order to gain. Lessons are best taught through our darkest hour. Through crying and defeat. Through sorrow and loss."
"All of my pain or sadness has only built my strength, soul, character and wisdom," she added. "One day, all of our trails [sic] and tribulations will add up and make perfect sense. Until that day comes, learn to laugh at confusion and dance in the rain. 'The pain that you have been feeling, can't compare to the joy that's coming' Romans 8:18."
"Everything happens for a reason," she wrote in the caption. "Right?! I'm a firm believer of this saying. We may not understand why we have to walk a certain path or why when it rains, it pours but trust that God has a plan. 'Walk by faith, not by sight.' We must lose in order to gain. Lessons are best taught through our darkest hour. Through crying and defeat. Through sorrow and loss."
"All of my pain or sadness has only built my strength, soul, character and wisdom," she added. "One day, all of our trails [sic] and tribulations will add up and make perfect sense. Until that day comes, learn to laugh at confusion and dance in the rain. 'The pain that you have been feeling, can't compare to the joy that's coming' Romans 8:18."
Advertisement
Everything happens for a reason... Right?! I'm a firm believer of this saying. We may not understand why we have to walk a certain path or why when it rains, it pours but trust that God has a plan. "Walk by faith, not by sight." We must lose in order to gain. Lessons are best taught through our darkest hour. Through crying and defeat. Through sorrow and loss. All of my pain or sadness has only built my strength, soul, character and wisdom. One day, all of our trails and tribulations will add up and make perfect sense. Until that day comes, learn to laugh at confusion and dance in the rain. "The pain that you have been feeling, can't compare to the joy that's coming" Romans 8:18
The newly-minted talk show host didn't specify if the message referred to Odom, who continues to recover from his near-death overdose, or to her brother, Rob Kardashian, whose struggles with depression and weight issues — as well as his controversial relationship with Blac Chyna— have been a key point of concern for his family.
This story was originally published at 11:15 EST.
Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom may not be getting back together. But that doesn't mean the former couple can't sit down and enjoy the Super Bowl together.
Kim Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram of a pre-game day hike she took with her younger sister and former brother-in-law, Odom, who is still recovering from his harrowing hospitalization. "Super Soul Sunday time before Super Bowl Sunday time with Khloe & Lamar," the new mom captioned the image.
It looks as though that might be Odom's left arm edging into the shot — a good indication that he's getting closer to being healthy again. But his recovery is progressing slowly, a source recently told People.
"He still needs help walking," the source explained to the mag. "Lamar is not driving himself and instead has a driver. Whenever he leaves the house, he looks happy. He looks alert and often smiles. He is definitely looking more like the old Lamar."
"He still needs help walking," the source explained to the mag. "Lamar is not driving himself and instead has a driver. Whenever he leaves the house, he looks happy. He looks alert and often smiles. He is definitely looking more like the old Lamar."
Advertisement