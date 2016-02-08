Khloé Kardashian posted a message of resilience and faith to her Instagram account on Sunday, following the Super Bowl and a "soul" hike she took with sister Kim and former partner Lamar Odom.



"Everything happens for a reason," she wrote in the caption. "Right?! I'm a firm believer of this saying. We may not understand why we have to walk a certain path or why when it rains, it pours but trust that God has a plan. 'Walk by faith, not by sight.' We must lose in order to gain. Lessons are best taught through our darkest hour. Through crying and defeat. Through sorrow and loss."



"All of my pain or sadness has only built my strength, soul, character and wisdom," she added. "One day, all of our trails [sic] and tribulations will add up and make perfect sense. Until that day comes, learn to laugh at confusion and dance in the rain. 'The pain that you have been feeling, can't compare to the joy that's coming' Romans 8:18."



