When Lamar Odom was hospitalized in October after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel, reports of landmark moments in his recovery were frequently reported. Odom eventually regained consciousness, spoke, and was able to swallow on his own. But it appears his road to a more complete recovery will be long.
A source has reported to E! that Odom still struggles with mobility as he recovers and receives physical therapy at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The source explained that Odom "has not spoken in the halls during his therapy. It appears he can't walk on his own. He has a walker that he does short walks with, [with] the aid of therapists."
Khloe Kardashian has explained that Odom's recovery could take years. Kardashian has halted her divorce from Odom and has often been with him during his hospital stay. She explained shortly after he was hospitalized: "I had to get to him and make sure he was okay. I hate that he was in that situation. I wouldn't want anybody in that situation, especially someone I love and care about."
